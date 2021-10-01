Just In
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Poco M2, Poco M3 Pro, Poco C3, Poco X3 Pro, And More
Poco has emerged as a brand that caters to all segments with its premium features and classy designs. Phones like the Poco M3 series or the Poco C31 have become immensely popular in the country. Now, the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is further making things interesting with its discount deals on Poco smartphones.
We've compiled a list of discount deals on Poco smartphones at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Starting with Poco phones under the C series, we have devices like the Poco C31 and the Poco C3. The Poco C31 is available at a whopping discount at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Similarly, the Poco C3 can be bought for just Rs. 8,299 after a 24 percent discount.
Additionally, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is offering a massive price cut on the Poco M series. Phones like the Poco M2 Reloaded 4GB RAM + 64GB model can be bought for just Rs. 9,999 with a 16 percent discount. Also, the Poco M3 and the Poco M3 Pro 5G are now priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 16,499, respectively.
If you're looking for more premium devices, Poco has options for you too. For instance, the Poco F3 GT and the Poco X3 Pro can be bought at a discount at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. These phones are now priced at Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. Both Poco phones make an attractive buy for the premium features it offers.
POCO M2 Reloaded At Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale 2021
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (16% off)
POCO M2 Reloaded (Mostly Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M3 Pro 5G At Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale 2021
Offers:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (8% off)
POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 8% discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO F3 GT At Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale 2021
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (17% off)
POCO F3 GT (Predator Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 17% discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M3 At Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale 2021
Offers:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (13% off)
POCO M3 (Yellow, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 13% discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO C3 At Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale 2021
Offers:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,299 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (24% off)
POCO C3 (Matte Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 24% discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,299 onwards during the sale.
POCO X3 Pro At Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale 2021
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (29% off)
POCO X3 Pro (Graphite Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 29% discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO C31 At Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale 2021
Offer:
Bank Offer 1: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
Bank Offer 2: 15% Instant discount on first Pay Later order of Rs. 500 and above
EMI Offer: EMI starting from Rs. 382/month
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
