Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale; Best TWS Earbuds Deals You Shouldn't Miss

With the festival season around the corner, the online retailer Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2022 is offering lucrative deals and discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more. True wireless earbuds are changing the way we listen to music and take calls without touching our phones, and there are many deals and offers on these products.

Notably, Flipkart is offering additional bank offers of up to Rs. 1,750 on purchases made using an Axis Bank or ICICI Bank credit card during the sale, provided the total cart value is Rs. 5,000 or above. Users who pay for the purchase using a debit card from any of these banks will get up to 10% or up to Rs. 1,000 off.

That said, here we have curated a list of best TWS earbuds available with enticing offers on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen

The most premium TWS earbuds -- Apple AirPods 2nd generation, offers good sound quality and durable connectivity. While it is priced at Rs. 14,100 on Flipkart, one can purchase it for Rs. 8,999, which is a discount of 36%. On applying the bank offers, the cost of this TWS earbuds will drop down to Rs. 8,099, making it a good deal.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Another premium offering in this segment is the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. It appears to seamlessly sync and switch between all devices in the company's Galaxy lineup. Priced usually at Rs. 13,990, this TWS offering is listed at a whopping discount of 57% and costs Rs. 5,999. With the bank offers, the effective price of the Samsung TWS offering drops to Rs. 5,399.

Oppo Enco Buds

The Oppo Enco Buds priced at Rs. 3,999 is a budget offering for those who want to purchase a pair of TWS earbuds that comes with useful features such as Dolby Atmos support and AI-based noise cancellation. During the sale, one can buy the Oppo Enco Buds for Rs. 1,499, which is a discount of 62%.

Sony WF-XB700

The Sony WF-XB70 is ideal for those who want to purchase a pair of TWS earbuds that offers extra bass. This premium pair of earbuds usually priced at Rs. 11,990 on Flipkart is now available at a 50% discount costing Rs. 5,990. Furthermore, the bank offers will take the effective cost of the Sony TWS earbuds down to Rs. 5,391.

Realme Buds Air 3

The Realme Buds Air 3 is another good buy during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Priced at Rs. 5,999, this pair of TWS earbuds can be purchased for Rs. 3,299, which is the lowest possible pricing of this accessory since its debut.

