Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Up To 70% Off On Truly Wireless Earbuds In India
Flipkart is now hosting the Big Saving Days sale on the occasion of Republic Day. The sale will end on January 22, so, grab your favourite product as soon as possible. Now, the TWS earbuds from several brands like OnePlus, Realme, and Redmi are selling with up to 70 percent off at Big Saving Days Sale.
Also, the Apple AirPods can be purchased at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 5,999 for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Bluetooth headset. So, if you are planning to buy a budget or premium TWS earbuds, can definitely head over to Flipkart. To make your job easy, below here we are listing all TWS earbuds that are now selling at discounted price tags on Flipkart.
boAt Airdopes 131 Bluetooth Headset (Active Black, True Wireless)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 979 ; MRP: Rs. 2,990 ( 67% off)
boAt Airdopes 131 Bluetooth Headset is available at 67% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 979 onwards during the sale.
Mivi Duopods F30 with 42 hours battery Fast Charging TWS Bluetooth Headset (Black, True Wireless)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 899 ; MRP: Rs. 2,999 ( 70% off)
Mivi Duopods F30 Bluetooth Headset is available at 70% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 899 onwards during the sale.
Mivi DuoPods M20 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 699 ; MRP: Rs. 2,999 ( 76% off)
Mivi DuoPods M20 headset is available at 76% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 949 onwards during the sale.
Realme Buds Q2 Neo
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; MRP: Rs. 2,499 ( 48% off)
Realme Buds Q2 Neo headset is available at 48% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.
boAt Airdopes 402 Bluetooth Headset
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,499 ; MRP: Rs. 5,990 ( 74% off)
boAt Airdopes 402 headset is available at 74% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,499 onwards during the sale.
boAt Airdopes 381 with ASAP charge Bluetooth Headset
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,599 ; MRP: Rs. 4,990 ( 67% off)
boAt Airdopes 381 headset is available at 67% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,599 onwards during the sale.
Realme Buds Air 2
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,999 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999 ( 40% off)
Realme Buds Air 2 headset is available at 40% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.
Boult Audio AirBass Xpods TWS Earbuds
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 999 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999 ( 80% off)
Boult Audio AirBass Xpods TWS earbuds is available at 80% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 999 onwards during the sale.
Truke Air Buds Lite
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,399 ; MRP: Rs. 2,999 ( 53% off)
Truke Air Buds Lite earbuds is available at 53% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,399 onwards during the sale.
