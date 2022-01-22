Just In
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Discount Offers On Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is one of the best times to shop, especially if you're looking for high-end goods like smartphones or other electronics. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale brings in a wide range of products, including budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000. This segment is flooded with smartphones from top brands like Realme, Poco, Redmi, Infinix, and so on. Here's everything you need to know about the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale for smartphones under Rs. 10,000.
Realme is a top brand when it comes to this segment. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is providing a huge discount for several Realme smartphones. The list includes the Realme Narzo 50A, Realme C21Y, Realme C11 2021, and so on. Also, the Realme Narzo 50i and the Realme C25Y are top devices in this segment, available at a discount.
The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is also offering a huge discount on the Poco C31, which now costs Rs. 8,999. Other devices include the Redmi 9i Sport and the Oppo A12, which are priced at Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 7,990, respectively.
The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is also offering a price cut deal on the Infinix Hot 10 Play and the Infinix Hot 10S, which are now available for just Rs. 8,299 and Rs. 9,999, respectively. Other trending smartphones under Rs. 10,000 include the Samsung Galaxy F12, Moto E7 Power, and the Moto E40 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.
Realme Narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (11% off)
Realme Narzo 50A is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme C21Y (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (5% off)
Realme C21Y is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)
Realme C11 2021 is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO C31 (Shadow Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM )
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (25% off)
POCO C31 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)
Realme Narzo 50i is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme C25Y (Glacier Blue, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (14% off)
Realme C25Y is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
REDMI 9i Sport (Coral Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (15% off)
REDMI 9i Sport is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A12 (Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,990 ; MRP: Rs. 10,990 (27% off)
OPPO A12 is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,990 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Hot 10 Play (Morandi Green, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,299 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (17% off)
Infinix Hot 10 Play is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,299 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Hot 10S (Morandi Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (23% off)
Infinix Hot 10S is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F12 (Sea Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (26% off)
Samsung Galaxy F12 is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
