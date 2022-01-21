Top 12 GB RAM Smartphones Deals Available During Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphones are available in a wide range today. They can be categorized by their price, features, design, specifications, and much more. For instance, most high-end smartphones offer 12GB RAM. We have listed some of the top 12GB RAM smartphones that are ideal for creators and gamers. If you're looking for a 12GB RAM smartphone, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sales has some of the best deals.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sales is offering a huge discount on 12GB RAM phones from Vivo. These include the Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G, Vivo X70 Pro 5G, Vivo X70 Pro+ 5G, and the Vivo X60. The flagship Vivo X70 Pro and the X70 Pro+ can be bought for as low as Rs. 52,990 and Rs. 79,990, respectively.

Additionally, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sales is also offering a major price slash deal on Realme smartphones with 12GB RAM. These include the Realme GT Neo 2, Realme X7 Max, and the Realme GT 5G. The premium Realme X7 Max gets a 9 percent discount, costing just Rs. 35,999.

Apart from this, some of the top 12GB RAM phones include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, which is now priced at Rs. 1,49,999 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sales. One can also check out the iQOO 3 and the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sales among the top 12GB RAM smartphones.

Vivo V23 5G (Sunshine Gold, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 34,990 ; MRP: Rs. 37,990 (7% off) Vivo V23 5G is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,990 onwards during the sale. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Phantom Green, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,71,999 (12% off) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,49,999 onwards during the sale. Vivo V23 Pro 5G (Sunshine Gold, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 43,990 ; MRP: Rs. 45,990 (4% off) Vivo V23 Pro 5G is available at 4% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 43,990 onwards during the sale. Realme GT NEO 2 (NEO Black, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 35,999 ; MRP: Rs. 38,999 (7% off) Realme GT NEO 2 is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,999 onwards during the sale. Vivo X70 Pro (Cosmic Black, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 52,990 ; MRP: Rs. 57,990 (8% off) vivo X70 Pro is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 52,990 onwards during the sale. Realme X7 Max (Asteroid Black, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (9% off) Realme X7 Max is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale. Vivo X70 Pro+ (Enigma Black, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 79,990 ; MRP: Rs. 84,990 (5% off) Vivo X70 Pro+ is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 79,990 onwards during the sale. Vivo X60 (Shimmer Blue, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 41,990 ; MRP: Rs. 46,990 (10% off) Vivo X60 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,990 onwards during the sale. iQOO 3 (5G) (Tornado Black, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) Offer: Bank Offer: 10% off on ICICI Bank Credit Cards, up to Rs. 750. On orders of Rs. 5,000 and above.

Bank Offer: 10% off on ICICI Bank Debit Cards, up to Rs. 250. On orders of Rs. 2,500 and above.

Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. iQOO 3 is available at upto Rs. 5,000 discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,990 onwards during the sale. Realme GT 5G (Racing Yellow, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 41,999 ; MRP: Rs. 43,999 (4% off) Realme GT 5G is available at 4% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale. OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Majestic Gold, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 41,990 ; MRP: Rs. 45,990 (8% off) OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.

