    Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Discount Offers On Realme Smartphones Buy In 2022

    By
    |

    Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale is now live on the e-commerce site which brings irresistible deals on several brands' smartphones and accessories products. If you want to buy a Realme phone, this could be the right time. Both budget and mid-range Realme devices are now selling with up to a 15 percent discount. Besides, you'll also get a no-cost EMI option, Flipkart smart upgrade, and exchange offers on the purchase of your favorite smartphone.

     
    Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Discount Offers On Realme Smartphone

    The Realme 8i is now available starting at Rs. 13,999, while the Realme 8s 5G can be purchased at Rs. 19,999. Under Rs. 10,000 segment, you'll also get the Realme C11 2021, Realme C21Y, and so on. Here we are listing all Realme smartphones that are selling at attractive price tags at the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale.

    Realme 8i (Space Purple, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Realme 8i (Space Purple, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (12% off)

    Realme 8i is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)

    Realme C11 2021 is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
     

    Realme Narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (11% off)

    Realme Narzo 50A is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C25Y (Glacier Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Realme C25Y (Glacier Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (15% off)

    Realme C25Y is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme C21Y (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Realme C21Y (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (5% off)

    Realme C21Y is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (5% off)

    Realme 8 is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Silver, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Silver, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (10% off)

    Realme Narzo 30 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

     

    Realme GT Master Edition (Cosmos Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Realme GT Master Edition (Cosmos Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 26,999 (3% off)

    Realme GT Master Edition is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)

    Realme Narzo 50i is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (13% off)

    Realme 8s 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 9, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
