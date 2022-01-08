Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Discount Offers On Realme Smartphones Buy In 2022

Realme 8i (Space Purple, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (12% off)

Realme 8i is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)

Realme C11 2021 is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (11% off)

Realme Narzo 50A is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme C25Y (Glacier Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (15% off)

Realme C25Y is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C21Y (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (5% off)

Realme C21Y is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (5% off)

Realme 8 is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Silver, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (10% off)

Realme Narzo 30 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme GT Master Edition (Cosmos Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 26,999 (3% off)

Realme GT Master Edition is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)

Realme Narzo 50i is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (13% off)

Realme 8s 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.