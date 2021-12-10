Most Searched Samsung Smartphones As Per Google Trends In 2021 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Samsung is one of the most popular brands in the country. Samsung offers a wide range of smartphones that caters to all price segments. Google Trends has revealed some of the most searched Samsung smartphones. These include all the popular models from the South Korean brand. For instance, it includes the Samsung Galaxy F series, S series, A series, M series, and so on. Samsung Galaxy F62 Price: Rs. 20,499

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9825 7nm processor with with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

7,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M02s Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB Storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP depth and 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy F12 Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

6,000mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A12 Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.5 Inch HD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio P35 Processor

3/4/6GB RAM With 32/64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

5,000 Battery Samsung Galaxy M42 Price: Rs. 21,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear camera

20MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A32 Price: Rs. 21,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Price: Rs. 1,28,999

Key Specs

6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP RearCamera

40MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Water resistant (IP68)

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M02 Price: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739W 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M12 Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

6,000mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy M32 Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S21 Price: Rs. 69,999

Key Specs

6.2 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

Octa Core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 Processor

8GB RAM

128/256GB ROM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

WiFi 6

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

Dual SIM

5G

Fingerprint Sensor

4,000 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A52 Price: Rs. 27,499

Key Specs

6.5 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display

2.3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

4,500 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Price: Rs. 72,300

Key Specs

6.7 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

Octa Core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 Processor

8GB RAM

128/256GB ROM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

WiFi 6

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

Dual SIM

5G SA/NSA

Fingerprint Sensor

4,800 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy Fold Price: Rs. 1,73,999

Key Specs

7.3 Inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 Display

Octa Core Snapdragon 855 Processor

12GB RAM With 512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

4,380 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A52s Price: Rs. 35,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G , Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery

