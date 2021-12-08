Just In
List Of Best 6000 mAh Battery Smartphones For Students Under Rs. 10,000
One of the major concerns of smartphone buyers in the past was battery life. However, smartphone brands realized this concern quickly and started offering capacious batteries in their offerings that will last for quite some time. Now, the same has gone to the next level with the support of fast charging technologies that juice up the battery within a matter of a few minutes.
Eventually, these big battery smartphones are highly suitable for students and others who do not get to charge their phones quite often or on the go.
In that case, here we have listed some of the best 6,000 mAh battery phones priced under Rs. 10,000 for students looking for affordable options without comprising the battery performance. Let's take a look at these options from here.
Realme Narzo 30A
Price: Rs. 8,249
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Infinix Hot 10S
Price: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 mini-drop display 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- XOS 7.6 based on Android 11
- 48MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Infinix Smart 5
Price: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 Go Edition with XOS 7
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Tecno Spark 7T
Price: Rs. 9,499
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 with HiOS 7.6
- 48MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS
- 6,000 mAh battery
Realme C15
Price: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Tecno Spark 7
Price: Rs. 7,699
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 3GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 (Go Edition) with HiOS 7.5
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Gionee Max Pro
Price: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary Bokeh Lens
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh (typical) battery
Infinix Hot 10 Play
Price: Rs. 9,980
Key Specs
- 6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 mini-drop display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- XOS 7.0 based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
