List Of Best 6000 mAh Battery Smartphones For Students Under Rs. 10,000

Eventually, these big battery smartphones are highly suitable for students and others who do not get to charge their phones quite often or on the go.

In that case, here we have listed some of the best 6,000 mAh battery phones priced under Rs. 10,000 for students looking for affordable options without comprising the battery performance. Let's take a look at these options from here.

Realme Narzo 30A

Price: Rs. 8,249

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery

Infinix Hot 10S

Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 mini-drop display 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 7.6 based on Android 11

48MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery

Infinix Smart 5

Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs



6.82-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 Go Edition with XOS 7

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery

Tecno Spark 7T

Price: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 with HiOS 7.6

48MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

6,000 mAh battery

Realme C15

Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs



6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery

Tecno Spark 7

Price: Rs. 7,699

Key Specs



6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 3GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 (Go Edition) with HiOS 7.5

16MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery

Gionee Max Pro

Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary Bokeh Lens

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh (typical) battery

Infinix Hot 10 Play

Price: Rs. 9,980

Key Specs

