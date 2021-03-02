Best 6000 mAh Battery Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000 Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Nowadays, we are always looking for great battery life while buying a smartphone. Brands like Realme, Samsung, Motorola are providing a bigger battery for their budget-centric phones as well. Even, you can easily get a smartphone with a great battery life of around Rs. 10,000. The recently launched POCO M3 costs Rs. 10,999, comes with a 6,000 mAh battery.

Besides, there are so many smartphones such as Realme C12 and the Realme C15 under Rs. 10,000 which offers a massive 6,000 mAh battery. Below here we are listing the best smartphones which all come with a 6000 mAh battery. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power ( 6000mAh battery ) MRP: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Poco M3 ( 6000mAh battery ) MRP: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery Realme Narzo 20 ( 6000mAh Battery ) MRP: Rs. 10,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy F41 ( 6000mAh Battery ) MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M21 ( 6000mAh battery ) MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery Moto G9 Power ( 6000mAh battery ) MRP: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs

6.8 Inch HD+ Display

Octa Core Snapdragon 662

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint

Bluetooth 5

6000 MAh Battery Tecno Spark Power 2 ( 6000mAh battery ) MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

7 Inch HD+ IPS LCD Display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 5MP + 2MP + AI Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

GPS

6000mAh Battery Realme C12 ( 6000mAh battery ) MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery Realme C15 ( 6000mAh battery ) MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

