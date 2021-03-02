Just In
Best 6000 mAh Battery Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000 Buy In India
Nowadays, we are always looking for great battery life while buying a smartphone. Brands like Realme, Samsung, Motorola are providing a bigger battery for their budget-centric phones as well. Even, you can easily get a smartphone with a great battery life of around Rs. 10,000. The recently launched POCO M3 costs Rs. 10,999, comes with a 6,000 mAh battery.
Besides, there are so many smartphones such as Realme C12 and the Realme C15 under Rs. 10,000 which offers a massive 6,000 mAh battery. Below here we are listing the best smartphones which all come with a 6000 mAh battery.
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power ( 6000mAh battery )
MRP: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Poco M3 ( 6000mAh battery )
MRP: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery
Realme Narzo 20 ( 6000mAh Battery )
MRP: Rs. 10,499
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy F41 ( 6000mAh Battery )
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M21 ( 6000mAh battery )
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Moto G9 Power ( 6000mAh battery )
MRP: Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch HD+ Display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint
- Bluetooth 5
- 6000 MAh Battery
Tecno Spark Power 2 ( 6000mAh battery )
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 7 Inch HD+ IPS LCD Display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 5MP + 2MP + AI Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- GPS
- 6000mAh Battery
Realme C12 ( 6000mAh battery )
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Realme C15 ( 6000mAh battery )
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
