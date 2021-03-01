Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi K40 Pro+, Galaxy F62, Galaxy A32, Mi 11 And More

Starting with Xiaomi, Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones list includes several devices from both Xiaomi and Redmi. We have smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and the Redmi K40 Pro+, which debuted recently. Additionally, the Xiaomi Mi 11 has also continued trending, earning it a spot on this list.

Another device that grabbed our attention is the Poco M3. Splitting from Xiaomi, Poco has released a steady stream of smartphones, including mid-rangers like the Poco M3, getting a continued spot on the Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones list.

Apart from Xiaomi, we have several devices from Samsung. The premium Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with its flagship camera statement and S-Pen support has retained a spot on Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones list. Some of the other devices include the Samsung Galaxy A32 and the Galaxy A12.

Additionally, we have the Samsung Galaxy M62 on Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones list. Lastly, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy F62 has also appeared on the list. The Galaxy F62 with its massive 7,000 mAh battery has sparked the interest of several buyers, making it a trending smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro+

Key Specs



6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

K40 - Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

K40 Pro & Pro+ - Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

8GB / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11, MIUI 12.5 coming soon

108MP Rear Camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Samsung Galaxy F62

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9825 7nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

7000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A32

Key Specs



6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Key Specs



6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A12

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 11

Key Specs



6.81-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 3200MHz RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB 3200MHz LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

108MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4600mAh (Typical) / 4500mAh (Minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi K40

Key Specs



6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display

3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 870 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Bluetooth 5.1

4G VoLTE/WiFi 6

USB Type-C

4520mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M62

Key Specs



6.7 inches Super AMOLED Plus

Android 11, One UI 3.1

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

64 MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 7000 mAh, non-removable

Xiaomi Poco M3

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro

