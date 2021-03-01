Just In
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi K40 Pro+, Galaxy F62, Galaxy A32, Mi 11 And More
Smartphone launches have kickstarted in full spree this year. And as we step into the next month, we have more smartphone launches lined up. We have compiled a list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones, which helps to get a better idea of which of these devices are among user's favorite. Like always, India's Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones list includes devices from Xiaomi, Samsung, Poco, and other brands.
Starting with Xiaomi, Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones list includes several devices from both Xiaomi and Redmi. We have smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and the Redmi K40 Pro+, which debuted recently. Additionally, the Xiaomi Mi 11 has also continued trending, earning it a spot on this list.
Another device that grabbed our attention is the Poco M3. Splitting from Xiaomi, Poco has released a steady stream of smartphones, including mid-rangers like the Poco M3, getting a continued spot on the Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones list.
Apart from Xiaomi, we have several devices from Samsung. The premium Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with its flagship camera statement and S-Pen support has retained a spot on Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones list. Some of the other devices include the Samsung Galaxy A32 and the Galaxy A12.
Additionally, we have the Samsung Galaxy M62 on Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones list. Lastly, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy F62 has also appeared on the list. The Galaxy F62 with its massive 7,000 mAh battery has sparked the interest of several buyers, making it a trending smartphone.
Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro+
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- K40 - Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- K40 Pro & Pro+ - Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 11, MIUI 12.5 coming soon
- 108MP Rear Camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
Samsung Galaxy F62
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9825 7nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 7000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A32
- 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A12
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 11
- 6.81-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 3200MHz RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB 3200MHz LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 11
- 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4600mAh (Typical) / 4500mAh (Minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi K40
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display
- 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 870 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Bluetooth 5.1
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi 6
- USB Type-C
- 4520mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M62
- 6.7 inches Super AMOLED Plus
- Android 11, One UI 3.1
- 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- 64 MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 7000 mAh, non-removable
Xiaomi Poco M3
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Bluetooth 5.1
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi 6
- USB Type-C
- 4520mAh Battery
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
9,840
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
19,575
-
41,610
-
15,018
-
31,465
-
7,630
-
22,485
-
15,900
-
13,250
-
13,505
-
30,460