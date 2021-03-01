List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In March 2021

We first have the Redmi Note 10 series, coming in the first week of March, and these smartphones are expected to offer features like a 120Hz refresh rate display, 108MP primary camera, and more. In the second week, Asus is launching the ROG Phone 5, probably the first smartphone in the country, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC.

In the other part of the world, we also have the launch of the Realme GT 5G, Red Magic 6, which are also the flagship smartphones, based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Other major smartphones coming in March are the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones plus the most anticipated Oppo Find X3 is also going to go live in March 2021. Here are all the phones that are going live In March 2021.

Vivo S9 with 44MP front camera teased ahead of announcement on March 3

Rumored Key Specs

a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz refresh rate screen with dual notch design

AI camera and 1.79 to 2.4 aperture and OIS

44MP front camera

8-megapixel ultra-wide camera

33W fast charging

108MP camera confirmed for top-end Redmi Note 10 ( launch on March 4 )

Rumored Key Specs

a 120Hz FHD+ LCD screen

powered by Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform with

up to 6GB of RAM

64MP quad-camera system

a 5000mAh battery

Red Magic 6 gaming phone ( announced on March 4)

Rumored Key Specs

165Hz refresh rate OLED screen on a phone and will feature 400Hz touch sampling rate

144Hz refresh rate screen in the predecessor

120W GaN charger that can charge the phone up to 50% in 5 minutes

8GB of RAM

which can go up to 16GB

Android 11

LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 storage

4500mAh dual-cell battery solution with support for 120W fast charging

Realme GT 5G

Rumored Key Specs

6.8 inches OLED Screen

Android 11, Realme UI 2

Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888

Octa-core

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM

64 MP, 13 MP, 13 MP Rear Camera

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery

OPPO F19 Pro, OPPO F19 Pro+

Rumored Key Specs

a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel

a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor

6GB + 128GB variant

4,310 mAh battery with 30W fast charging

iQOO 5

Expected Key Specs

a Full HD+ AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner

Snapdragon 865

support 120W fast charging

LDPPR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage

Realme V15

Expected Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 600 nits brightness

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro sensor

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C

4310mAh (typical) battery

OnePlus 9

Expected Key Specs

A 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display

Snapdragon 888 SoC

It will run Android 11 with OxygenOS

8GB of RAM and 128GB storage

12GB RAM with 256GB storage version

a 48MP main rear camera

a 16MP camera on the front

A 4,500mAh battery

OnePlus 9 Pro

Expected Key Specs

a Quad HD+ AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner

Qualcomm Snapdragon flagship SoC

up to 12GB of RAM

expect it to run OxygenOS 11 on top of Android 11

OnePlus 9R

Expected Key Specs

6.5 inches Screen

Android 11

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

8GB RAM with 256GB storage

48MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5000mAh battery

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Expected Key Specs

6.7-inch ( 1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 20.1:9 display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

Android 11 with ColorOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP camera + 50MP Rear Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge, 30W VOOC Air wireless charging

Gionee Max Pro

Expected Key Specs