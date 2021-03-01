Just In
List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In March 2021
If you are an Android smartphone enthusiast, then the March of 2021 is expected to be a very exciting month, as a whole new bunch of smartphones is getting launched next month, including some of the most anticipated smartphones of this year.
We first have the Redmi Note 10 series, coming in the first week of March, and these smartphones are expected to offer features like a 120Hz refresh rate display, 108MP primary camera, and more. In the second week, Asus is launching the ROG Phone 5, probably the first smartphone in the country, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC.
In the other part of the world, we also have the launch of the Realme GT 5G, Red Magic 6, which are also the flagship smartphones, based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Other major smartphones coming in March are the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones plus the most anticipated Oppo Find X3 is also going to go live in March 2021. Here are all the phones that are going live In March 2021.
Vivo S9 with 44MP front camera teased ahead of announcement on March 3
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz refresh rate screen with dual notch design
- AI camera and 1.79 to 2.4 aperture and OIS
- 44MP front camera
- 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera
- 33W fast charging
108MP camera confirmed for top-end Redmi Note 10 ( launch on March 4 )
Rumored Key Specs
- a 120Hz FHD+ LCD screen
- powered by Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform with
- up to 6GB of RAM
- 64MP quad-camera system
- a 5000mAh battery
Red Magic 6 gaming phone ( announced on March 4)
Rumored Key Specs
- 165Hz refresh rate OLED screen on a phone and will feature 400Hz touch sampling rate
- 144Hz refresh rate screen in the predecessor
- 120W GaN charger that can charge the phone up to 50% in 5 minutes
- 8GB of RAM
- which can go up to 16GB
- Android 11
- LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 storage
- 4500mAh dual-cell battery solution with support for 120W fast charging
Realme GT 5G
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.8 inches OLED Screen
- Android 11, Realme UI 2
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888
- Octa-core
- 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
- 64 MP, 13 MP, 13 MP Rear Camera
- Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery
OPPO F19 Pro, OPPO F19 Pro+
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel
- a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor
- 6GB + 128GB variant
- a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor
- 4,310 mAh battery with 30W fast charging
iQOO 5
Expected Key Specs
- a Full HD+ AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner
- Snapdragon 865
- support 120W fast charging
- LDPPR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage
Realme V15
Expected Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 600 nits brightness
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP 4cm macro sensor
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C
- 4310mAh (typical) battery
OnePlus 9
Expected Key Specs
- A 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display
- Snapdragon 888 SoC
- It will run Android 11 with OxygenOS
- 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage
- 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version
- a 48MP main rear camera
- a 16MP camera on the front
- A 4,500mAh battery
OnePlus 9 Pro
Expected Key Specs
- a Quad HD+ AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner
- Qualcomm Snapdragon flagship SoC
- up to 12GB of RAM
- expect it to run OxygenOS 11 on top of Android 11
OnePlus 9R
Expected Key Specs
- 6.5 inches Screen
- Android 11
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- 8GB RAM with 256GB storage
- 48MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5000mAh battery
Oppo Find X3 Pro
Expected Key Specs
- 6.7-inch ( 1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 20.1:9 display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP camera + 50MP Rear Camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge, 30W VOOC Air wireless charging
Gionee Max Pro
Expected Key Specs
- 6.52 inches Capacitive Touchscreen
- Octa Core, 1.6 GHz Processor
- 3 GB RAM
- 32Gb Internal Memory
- Up to 256 GB Expandable Memory
- 13 MP Rear Camera
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 6000 mAh Battery
