Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Discount Offers On Best Smartphones Buy In 2022
If you're looking to get a new smartphone, this might be the best time to get one. Top brands like Realme, Motorola, Oppo, Vivo, and so on are available at a huge discount at the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. The sale is offering 5G smartphones at a discount, which makes your purchase future-proof. Here's everything you need to know about the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale and the discount deals on it.
Starting with Realme, the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale is offering a huge discount on these smartphones. The Realme GT Master Edition is now priced at Rs. 27,999. Similarly, the Realme GT Neo 2 is now priced at Rs. 31,999. One can also check out the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion for Rs. 22,999.
Array
The Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale is also extending a discount deal on Vivo smartphones. One can check out the Vivo V21 5G for just Rs. 29,990. Similarly, the Vivo X70 Pro and the Vivo Y73 are now available for Rs. 52,990 and Rs. 20,990, respectively.
Apart from this, the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale is offering the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini at a discounted price of Rs. 53,999 and Rs. 40,999, respectively. One can check out the Oppo Reno6 Pro and the Google Pixel 4a as well.
Realme GT Master Edition (Cosmos Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (6% off)
Realme GT Master Edition is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (Cyber Teal, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999 (11% off)
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Aurora, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; MRP: Rs. 46,990 (14% off)
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.
vivo V21 5G (Sunset Dazzle, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 32,990 (9% off)
vivo V21 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (9% off)
Google Pixel 4a is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y73 (Diamond Flare, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; MRP: Rs. 24,990 (16% off)
Vivo Y73 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo X70 Pro (Cosmic Black, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 52,990 ; MRP: Rs. 57,990 (8% off)
Vivo X70 Pro is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 52,990 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Blue, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 40,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,900 (31% off)
Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 40,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 12 (Black, 64 GB)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 53,999 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 (18% off)
Apple iPhone 12 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 53,999 onwards during the sale.
