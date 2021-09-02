Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Review: One For The Budget Audience!

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion: Design And Display

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is a decent mix when it comes to design and display combo. The handset has a single-tone matte-textured rear surface that picks up little if not much of the fingerprints and smudges. The device has a dedicated Google Assistant key on the left edge along with the SIM card tray. The handset has a 3-way SIM slot which allows using dual SIM cards and a microSD card simultaneously.

The right spine houses the power key that integrates the fingerprint scanner and the volume keys. The large form factor is a hassle for those looking out for a good single-hand usability factor. However, it will be a treat for the users who prefer a larger display to binge-watch videos. The tall 6.67-inch AMOLED display that supports 1080p FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate is what we are referring to.

The display offers a smooth touch response and has a vibrant color reproduction that is suitable for consuming multimedia content. Besides, the 90Hz screen refresh rate allows the panel to deliver good visuals with gaming as well. The performance with OTT platforms is also up to the mark. Thanks to the HDR 10 support, you get clearer visuals on Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, and other platforms.

The sunlight legibility is average. The panel doesn't go dark under direct sunlight. However, you'll have to swipe the brightness levels to the max to get better visibility outdoors. The Edge 20 Fusion is an IP68 rated device that safeguards it from dust and water splashes. This is one welcome feature in the design.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion: Hardware Performance, Battery Backup

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has been swift with almost all the tasks given at hand. The unit is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core processor. We already have seen several popular affordable 5G smartphones in India powered by the same processor-- the RealmeNarzo 30 Pro, Realme X7, and the Reno6 Z to name a few.

This chipset can perform multiple tasks running in the background with the least of lags. The gameplay experience is also decent. We tested its performance with Shadow Fight 4 and Asphalt 9 and no complaints to highlight.

As for the device heating issues, there wasn't any until you play games at a stretch on the highest settings and when it's plugged in. But, that's not super concerning. You can select between 6GB and 8GB RAM options. We got the former to review and got a good response with app loading and switching.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit which is aided by 30W fast charging. The large-sized battery suits the modern day's requirements. It is capable of delivering an entire day of backup with a single charge. That's with basic usage including web surfing, occasional media playback, and a few hours of gaming. It takes over an hour for the device to get recharged from zero to 100 percent.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion: Software And Benchmark Performance

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has Android 11 OS handling the firmware side. There is no additional skin. All you get is a stock Android user experience with no third-party apps or bloatware pre-installed. This is undeniably the biggest key takeaway for this smartphone. The assured Android 12 and Android 13 update is another factor.

It's a smooth user interface which in absence of the bloatware feels less cluttered. All the Android 11 goodies are in place including the enhanced Dark Mode. We ran some benchmark tests as well to judge the performance of the Edge 20 Fusion. In the Pc Mark's Work Performance 2.0 test, the device achieved 1,134 points, whereas in the 3D Mark gaming benchmark, the device logged.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion: How Is The Camera Performance?

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has an impressive on-sheet camera specification. At the back, there is a 108MP primary camera which is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The ultra-wide-angle lens doubles up as the macro sensor. The cameras app offers various shooting models such as Portrait, Panorama, Pro, and Dual capture. It can also record slow-motion and time-lapse videos. The camera recording capabilities are 4K UHD@ 30fps, 1080p@60/30fps.

The camera performance is good if it has all suitable conditions (good lighting conditions specifically). The primary camera captures ample clarity in a shot while the additional sensors help with different scenarios. The daylight camera output is good with balanced colors and a high dynamic range.

Edge detection on this device is average. The bokeh shots are natural-looking, while the macro shots are also clear. The camera app also integrated a dedicated Night Scene option for low-light photography. However, the night performance isn't super great here. Selfies are a treat here. The 32MP snapper upfront captures clear self-portraits which you can flaunt on social media platforms. You can also click group selfies using the camera app.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion: Worth Spending Your Money?

The Edge 20 Fusion is one of the best Motorola's that you can buy for under Rs. 25,0000 in the Indian market. It comes without saying the device gets multiple rivals from the Chinese brands such as the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10i, and the Realme X7. But what gives Motorola an edge over the rivals is the stock Android UI along with mid-range hardware; specifically, the 108MP triple-rear camera module.

The camera specification is enough to grab the audience. But, other features offered by the device such as a 90Hz OLED display and a fast-charging supported battery are the additional benefits you get here. And, not to forget the 5G connectivity support.