Android 11 Update Hard Bricking Xiaomi Mi A3: Do Not Update

OEMs usually release software updates to fix certain issues or to add some new features. For the most part, these software patches work that way. However, here is an instance, where a software update might actually make your smartphone dead.

Xiaomi has now released an Android 11 update for the Xiaomi Mi A3. Though we always suggest users to install the latest available software patch, this time, we are recommending not to do the same.

According to several reports, users are claiming that their smartphone stopped working right after the software update. Some reports suggest that the update is actually hard bricking the device. On top of that, Xiaomi India has acknowledged the issue, and the software update has been stopped.

Hi Vaishak, it has come to our notice that few users of Mi A3 are facing issues with the recent OTA update of Android 11. While the rollout has been stopped already at our end, our teams are working towards resolving the issue at the earliest. Customer experience is our (1/2) — Mi India Support (@MiIndiaSupport) January 2, 2021

Xiaomi Mi A3 Is A Part Of Google's Android One Program

The Xiaomi Mi A3 was launched in 2019, and it was the last stock Android smartphone from Xiaomi India. The smartphone received a positive response at the time of launch due to the features and specs sheet it offered.

However, when it comes to software updates, there has been some issue with the device. Most software updates released by Xiaomi India have some issues, and the latest one has completely bricked the device.

Some users took their bricked smartphones to the service center to fix the device. According to those, the engineers are recommending users to replace the motherboard to fix this issue. The price of the motherboard has to be paid by the customer, which also depends on the storage variant.

If you have the Xiaomi Mi A3, just do not install the software update at any cost, at least until further notice. Do note that, the company is likely to reseed the software update within the next few weeks, which should work without any issue.

