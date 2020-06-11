Google Android 11 Beta Out For Pixel Smartphones; Emphasizes On People, Control, Privacy

For now, the new Android 11 beta is compatible with Google Pixel smartphones, including the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and the Pixel 4 XL. The Android 11 beta support for other Android phones is expected to rollout soon, just like Google did with the Android Q beta last year.

Android 11 Beta: What’s New

The Google blog post notes that Android is aiming to be more people-centric and expressive with the new beta. The Android 11 beta will be "reimagining the way we have conversations on our phones, and building an OS that can recognize and prioritize the most important people in your life."

The Android 11 beta emphasizing on People includes conversation notifications, chat bubbles, consolidated keyboard suggestions, and voice access. Next, the new beta version also aims to give users more Control by introducing new ways to manage connected devices with a dashboard to easily connect and manage connected IoT devices.

Under Controls, Android 11 beta is also offering better media control for users by making it easier to switch the device, stream music on a secondary device like earbuds/headphones, or even a smart TV.

Android 11 Beta Privacy Enhancements

Lastly, Google notes that the Android 11 beta has a couple of new privacy features, including giving access to various mobile apps. With the latest Android version, users can grant only one-time access to the camera, microphone, and location for an app. When the access is needed again, the app needs to ask permission once again, giving more privacy to users.

Additionally, Android 11 beta will also auto-reset permissions for apps that haven't been used for a long period. A couple of other features include a screen recorder, improved Voice Access, improved share menu, and an enhanced performance, notes the blog post.