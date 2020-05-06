ENGLISH

    Android TV To Be Rebranded As Google TV: What Will Change?

    By
    |

    Google services include a wide portfolio ranging from Google Search, Docs, Drive, Android services, and many more. Over time, the company has been rebranding most of its services to ensure that only one name dominates: Google. The latest to likely get a name change is Android TV, which might be rebranded as Google TV.

    Android TV To Be Rebranded As Google TV

     

    Android TV Now Google TV

    The rebranding of products is something that Google has been doing for years now, observed 9To5 Google, which first reported the possibility of the name change. At the same time, the report stresses that this could be just a rumor and nothing is confirmed yet.

    Although Google has been renaming its services and revamping it, it 'definitely going nowhere,' the report says, Rest assured, the Android brand is also going nowhere and will continue to run as Android on all smartphones for the foreseeable future.

    Google Rebranding Over The Years

    Google's Android platform is one of the most popular offerings from the search giant. Yet, many times Google has rebranded various Android services to something with Google. There have been multiple instances over the years like Android Market was renamed as Google Play Store years ago.

    Even Android Pay was changed to Google Pay; Android Messages became just Messages by Google; Android Wear was rebranded to just Wear OS, but stressed it was a product from Google. And not just Android-related services. Various Google services like Allo, Hangouts, and others became Google Duo and Google Meet, respectively.

    Google TV: What Does It Mean

    As previously noted, this could be just mere speculation and Google may not rebrand Android TV. Nevertheless, even if Android TV becomes Google TV, it won't change the user interface, the services, or the viewing experience for users. For all we know, it could even be an upgrade from Google.

     

    Today, many smartphone makers are venturing to manufacture TVs like OnePlus, Mi, Motorola, and others. Brands like Mi, Samsung, and others are quite popular Android TVs in the Indian TV market, catering to a diverse audience. Rebranding it as Google TV might not make much of a difference here.

    Read More About: news tvs google android
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 12:17 [IST]
