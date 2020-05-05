Google Meet Takes On Zoom; Eases Access With Gmail Integration News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Meet is all ready to take on other video conferencing apps like Zoom, Skype, and others. To make things easier, Google Meet is now integrated into Gmail. A couple of users spotted the new option to start a video conference via Google Meet in the left sidebar of Gmail on the Web version.

Google Meet With Gmail

The new Gmail integration on Google Meet was reported by The Verge, which noted that only a few users' accounts have access right now. The new Meet integration shows up in the left sidebar panel and it allows users to 'start a meeting' or 'join a meeting' without having to switch between apps.

Google Meet is now available for free for anyone with a Google account and doesn't require G Suite credentials. Google Meet support page notes that the new integration works with Gmail for work or school accounts for now. Gmail integration will certainly ease the process of starting a video conference.

Once users click on the 'Start a Meeting' feature on Google Meet, a new window pops opens. Here, users can choose the meeting name and share the unique URL or code with colleagues. Alternatively, users can join a meeting started by another person based on the code or link provided by the organizer. Like Zoom, there's an option of screen sharing, but only paid users can record calls.

Can Google Meet Take On Zoom?

Zoom, another popular video conferencing app has been facing multiple privacy and security issues. The Indian government even came up with a bonus offer for a Zoom alternative. Zoom 5.0 is said to enhance the privacy on the platform but still needs testing. In this scenario, Google Meet and its easy log-ins, privacy, and security will surely take on Zoom.

The launch of Google Meet has seen a spike in the number of users and the company recently said it is adding about 30 lakh users every day. Google Meet can be accessed via Chrome and other browsers and doesn't require any additional plugins. What's more, Google Meet can host up to 100 participants on the free version, another tough beat for Zoom.

