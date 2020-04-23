ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Four New Google Meet Features You Must Try

    By
    |

    The worldwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak has increased the demand for video conferencing applications. Smartphone and PC users across the globe have started using video chat services for both personal and business use. While Houseparty has gradually emerged as one-of-the-most used app for personal use, Zoom has topped the charts of business conferencing apps by number of customers and active unique users.

    Four New Google Meet Features You Must Try

     

    Zoom's unprecedented growth has alerted big fishes like Microsoft and Google. The tech giants have started pushing major updates to their respective video conferencing services. Google had announced some features for Google Meet (previously known as Hangout) but have started rolling them out now to users.

    Google mentions that the four new features are their top-requested Meet features. According to Google, these features use technologies like Google AI to improve meeting quality and user experience, and will gradually roll out to customers globally. Let's check out the newly added features.

    Google Meet New Features You Must Check Out

    Tiled layout for larger calls

    Google has added a new tiled layout which will let users simultaneously see up to 16 participants at once, i.e. 12 more users on the same screen. Google also mentions that more updates are coming for making larger meetings seamless with better presentation layouts, and support for more devices.

    Higher-Quality Video Content With Audio

    Google Meet gets a new add-on- "present a Chrome tab" to allow users to share high-quality video with audio content in meetings. Previously, users had to present their window or entire screen. The feature is rolling out to general availability.

    Low-light mode

    The AI-backed Google Meet can now automatically adjust your video to improve the feed quality to make you more visible to other participants in sub-optimal lighting conditions. Google mentions that the feature is currently rolling out to mobile users, and will be available to web users in the future.

    Noise cancellation

     

    Google has also updated the Meet with noise cancellation feature to help limit interruptions to your meetings. The Google Meet can now intelligently filter out background distractions for smooth video conferencing. As per Google, the 'noise cancellation will begin rolling out in the coming weeks to G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers starting with web users and later to mobile users.

    The aformentioned features can help Google grow a wider user base for its video conferencing solution during the lockdown period. If you have been using Google Meet to connect to your loved ones and for work purpose, you must try new features. These four features can help improve the video calling experience on smarptphones and PC.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X