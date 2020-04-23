Four New Google Meet Features You Must Try Features oi-Rohit Arora

The worldwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak has increased the demand for video conferencing applications. Smartphone and PC users across the globe have started using video chat services for both personal and business use. While Houseparty has gradually emerged as one-of-the-most used app for personal use, Zoom has topped the charts of business conferencing apps by number of customers and active unique users.

Zoom's unprecedented growth has alerted big fishes like Microsoft and Google. The tech giants have started pushing major updates to their respective video conferencing services. Google had announced some features for Google Meet (previously known as Hangout) but have started rolling them out now to users.

Google mentions that the four new features are their top-requested Meet features. According to Google, these features use technologies like Google AI to improve meeting quality and user experience, and will gradually roll out to customers globally. Let's check out the newly added features.

Google Meet New Features You Must Check Out

Tiled layout for larger calls

Google has added a new tiled layout which will let users simultaneously see up to 16 participants at once, i.e. 12 more users on the same screen. Google also mentions that more updates are coming for making larger meetings seamless with better presentation layouts, and support for more devices.

Higher-Quality Video Content With Audio

Google Meet gets a new add-on- "present a Chrome tab" to allow users to share high-quality video with audio content in meetings. Previously, users had to present their window or entire screen. The feature is rolling out to general availability.

Low-light mode

The AI-backed Google Meet can now automatically adjust your video to improve the feed quality to make you more visible to other participants in sub-optimal lighting conditions. Google mentions that the feature is currently rolling out to mobile users, and will be available to web users in the future.

Noise cancellation

Google has also updated the Meet with noise cancellation feature to help limit interruptions to your meetings. The Google Meet can now intelligently filter out background distractions for smooth video conferencing. As per Google, the 'noise cancellation will begin rolling out in the coming weeks to G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers starting with web users and later to mobile users.

The aformentioned features can help Google grow a wider user base for its video conferencing solution during the lockdown period. If you have been using Google Meet to connect to your loved ones and for work purpose, you must try new features. These four features can help improve the video calling experience on smarptphones and PC.

