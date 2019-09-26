OnePlus TV Q1, Q1 Pro Launched In India: When And Where To Buy News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus has forayed in the smart TV segment with the launch of the OnePlus TV Q1. The much-anticipated Android TV has been teased several times online and some of the renders were confirmed by the company itself.

The 4K QLED TV measures 55-inches with HDR 10 support, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and 50W audio output. There is also a high-end model dubbed OnePlus TV Q1 Pro announced at the event. Following are the pricing and availability details:

OnePlus TV: India Pricing And Availability

The OnePlus TV Q1 can be purchased from Amazon at Rs. 69,900. The high-end OnePlus TV Q1 Pro will be retailing at Rs. 99,900. Both the OnePlus TV Q1, Q1 Pro will go up for sale starting September 28 on the e-commerce website. This is the same day when the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 kick starts.

OnePlus TV Highlight Features

OnePlus is well known for its high-end smartphones that retail at reasonable price tags. The company has shown its ingenuity in designing feature-packed smart TV as well. The OnePlus TV Q1 comes with a 55-inch 4k QLED panel with HDR 10 support.

The Q1 Pro offers a similar display, but a different sound system. Both the units come with Gamma Magic Color picture processor, which as per OnePlus enhances the picture quality.

Speaking of which, both the devices support Dolby Atmos. The Q1 Pro is equipped with eight speakers (6 front-facing and 2 rear-facing) that deliver an output of 50W. This is basically a built-in motorized soundbar which is absent on the standard variant.

However, the audio output delivered by Q1's speakers is also 50W. Both the units make use of Android TV 9.0 OS with OxygenPlay and Google Assistant support. Besides, it will come bundled with the handy remote control with minimum keys.

