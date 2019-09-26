ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus TV Q1, Q1 Pro Launched In India: When And Where To Buy

    By
    |

    OnePlus has forayed in the smart TV segment with the launch of the OnePlus TV Q1. The much-anticipated Android TV has been teased several times online and some of the renders were confirmed by the company itself.

    OnePlus TV Q1, Q1 Pro Launched In India: When And Where To Buy

     

    The 4K QLED TV measures 55-inches with HDR 10 support, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and 50W audio output. There is also a high-end model dubbed OnePlus TV Q1 Pro announced at the event. Following are the pricing and availability details:

    OnePlus TV: India Pricing And Availability

    The OnePlus TV Q1 can be purchased from Amazon at Rs. 69,900. The high-end OnePlus TV Q1 Pro will be retailing at Rs. 99,900. Both the OnePlus TV Q1, Q1 Pro will go up for sale starting September 28 on the e-commerce website. This is the same day when the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 kick starts.

    OnePlus TV Highlight Features

    OnePlus is well known for its high-end smartphones that retail at reasonable price tags. The company has shown its ingenuity in designing feature-packed smart TV as well. The OnePlus TV Q1 comes with a 55-inch 4k QLED panel with HDR 10 support.

    The Q1 Pro offers a similar display, but a different sound system. Both the units come with Gamma Magic Color picture processor, which as per OnePlus enhances the picture quality.

    Speaking of which, both the devices support Dolby Atmos. The Q1 Pro is equipped with eight speakers (6 front-facing and 2 rear-facing) that deliver an output of 50W. This is basically a built-in motorized soundbar which is absent on the standard variant.

    However, the audio output delivered by Q1's speakers is also 50W. Both the units make use of Android TV 9.0 OS with OxygenPlay and Google Assistant support. Besides, it will come bundled with the handy remote control with minimum keys.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 22:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue