Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2022: Discounts Offers On Top Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
Nowadays, you can easily get a smartphone with decent features at an affordable price tag. Even brands like Realme and Poco are also launching budget-centric 5G devices. Flipkart has now announced the Mobile Bonanza sale which brings attractive discounts on top smartphones under Rs. 15,000 segment. Besides, the e-commerce site is also giving no-cost EMI options and exchange offers.
Array
The Realme 8i is now available at Rs. 13,999, while the Samsung Galaxy F12 can be purchased for Rs. 11,499. If you want the 5G-enabled device, can consider the Realme Narzo 30 5G which is now available at Rs. 16,999.
Here we are enlisting top smartphones under Rs. 15,000 that are now selling with discount price tags on Flipkart.
Realme 8i (Space Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (12% off)
Realme 8i is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale
Realme Narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (10% off)
Realme Narzo 50A is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F12 (Sky Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (11% off)
Samsung Galaxy F12 is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme C25Y (Metal Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (15% off)
Realme C25Y is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale
Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (5% off)
Realme 8 is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Silver, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (10% off)
Realme Narzo 30 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (5% off)
Realme Narzo 30 5G is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A54 (Starry Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; MRP: Rs. 17,990 (11% off)
OPPO A54 is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.
