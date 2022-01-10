Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2022: Discounts On Google Pixel 4a, iPhone 12, Vivo X70 Pro Premium Phones Features oi-Harish Kumar

When we want to shop for something online, Flipkart is the platform that comes to mind. Be it electronics, gadgets, or just about anything, Flipkart has a good deal on all things. Currently, the popular Indian online retailer is hosting the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2022. As the name suggests, this brings some of the best smartphones at a massive discount. Here's everything you need to know about the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2022.

The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2022 is offering a massive price cut deal on the Google Pixel 4a. One can get this premium mid-range smartphone for just Rs. 28,999. That's not all. The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2022 is further offering the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini for just Rs. 53,99 and Rs. 40,999, respectively.

Apart from this, one can check out Vivo smartphones at the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2022. The sale is offering the Vivo X70 Pro for just Rs. 49,990, making it a worthy buy. If you want something for a lesser price, you can get the Vivo V21 5G for just Rs. 29,990.

Additionally, the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2022 is extending its deals on Realme smartphones. These include the Realme GT Master Edition and the Realme GT Neo 2, which are now available for just Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively.

Google Pixel 4a (Just Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (9% off) Google Pixel 4a is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale Apple iPhone 12 (Black, 64 GB) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 53,999 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 (18% off) Apple iPhone 12 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 53,999 onwards during the sale vivo X70 Pro (Aurora Dawn, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 49,990 ; MRP: Rs. 54,990 (9% off) vivo X70 Pro is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,990 onwards during the sale. APPLE iPhone 12 Mini (Black, 64 GB) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 40,999 ; MRP: Rs. 59,900 (31% off) Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 40,999 onwards during the sale Realme GT Master Edition (Cosmos Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (6% off) Realme GT Master Edition is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale Realme GT NEO 2 (NEO Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (8% off) Realme GT NEO 2 is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale. vivo V21 5G (Sunset Dazzle, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 32,990 (9% off) vivo V21 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale

