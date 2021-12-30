ENGLISH

    List Of Best Budget Smartphones To Gift Your Loved Ones This New Year

    By
    |

    Planning to gift something to your loved one during this new year? We have come up with a list of smartphones that could be a great gifting idea. To make sure everyone has something, we have included smartphones that are affordable yet still offer best-in-class features and specifications.

     

    List Of Best Budget Smartphones To Gift Your Loved Ones This New Year

    We have ensured to include devices from popular smartphone brands across the world like Vivo, Oppo, Realme, Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, and Infinix. Check out the list of budget smartphones that you can gift to your friends or family during this new year.

    Realme 8i

    Realme 8i

    Price: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera with f/2.45 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor + with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
    Realme 8s 5G

    Realme 8s 5G

    Price: Rs. 17,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 64MP +2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G + Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy M32

    Samsung Galaxy M32

    Price: Rs. 20,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Price: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
    POCO M3 Pro 5G

    POCO M3 Pro 5G

    Price: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP + 2MP depth and 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
    Moto G31

    Moto G31

    Price: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED MaxVision display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 11
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Moto G40 Fusion

    Moto G40 Fusion

    Price: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • 20W Turbo Charging
    • 6,000 mAh Battery
    Realme 8

    Realme 8

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 1000 nits brightness
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery

    Story first published: Friday, December 31, 2021, 5:08 [IST]
    X