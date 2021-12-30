List Of Best Budget Smartphones To Gift Your Loved Ones This New Year Features oi-Harish Kumar

Planning to gift something to your loved one during this new year? We have come up with a list of smartphones that could be a great gifting idea. To make sure everyone has something, we have included smartphones that are affordable yet still offer best-in-class features and specifications.

We have ensured to include devices from popular smartphone brands across the world like Vivo, Oppo, Realme, Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, and Infinix. Check out the list of budget smartphones that you can gift to your friends or family during this new year. Realme 8i Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera with f/2.45 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor + with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery Realme 8s 5G Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

64MP +2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G + Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy M32 Price: Rs. 20,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery POCO M3 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 2MP depth and 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery Moto G31 Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED MaxVision display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Moto G40 Fusion Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

20W Turbo Charging

6,000 mAh Battery Realme 8 Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 1000 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery

Best Mobiles in India