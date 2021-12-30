Just In
- 6 min ago Realme Launched And Sold More 5G Smartphones Than Any Other Brand In Q3 2021
- 24 min ago OnePlus 9 5G Now Available For Just Rs. 36,999: Finally Worth It?
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Price In India Revealed; Can It Take On Competition?
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Quiz Answers For December 30, 2021: Win Rs. 30,000
Don't Miss
- Travel Best Getaways From Manali For A Memorable New Year's Eve
- Finance Axis Bank Revised Interest Rate On Fixed Deposit Plus for Domestic And NRE Customers
- Automobiles BYD E6 India Sales Expansion: Group Landmark Partners With EV Maker To Increase Retail Outlets
- News Delhi set to ring in New Year in chilly weather; cold wave to severe cold wave likely till Jan 3: IMD
- Lifestyle Expert Article: Concept of Immunity in Ayurveda
- Sports 3 ONE Championship fights that must happen in 2022
- Movies Sushmita Sen On Her Breakup With Rohman Shawl: Closure Is Important For Both People So That They Can Move On
- Education MPPEB Admit Card 2022 Released, Here’s How To Download MP Police Constable Admit Card
Flipkart Year End Sale 2021: Last Minute Discount Offers On POCO C3, POCO M3 Pro 5G, POCO F3 GT, And More
When it comes to smartphones in India, people prefer mid-range and affordable devices. Several manufacturers have released smartphones priced under Rs. 20K, making it a popular segment in the country. If you're looking for a new smartphone, Poco is a great choice to check out. Moreover, the Flipkart Year End Sale 2021 is offering last-minute discount offers on several Poco smartphones. The list includes phones under the Poco C series, Poco M series, Poco X series, and so on. Here's everything you need to know about the Flipkart Year End Sale 2021 on Poco phones.
Going into the details, the Flipkart Year End Sale 2021 is offering a massive price cut on several Poco phones. The list includes the Poco C3 and the Poco C31, which can now be bought at Rs. 8,499 each. Apart from this, one can also check out the Poco F3 GT premium smartphone, costing Rs. 28,999 in India.
If you're looking for something under Rs. 20K - the Flipkart Year End Sale 2021 has several options for you. For instance, the Poco M2 Pro and the Poco M3 Pro are available for just Rs. 14,999 each. Additionally, the flagship Poco X3 Pro is also getting a discount of 19 percent, costing just Rs. 20,999.
POCO C3 (Matte Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (15% off)
POCO C3 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Year End Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (22% off)
POCO C31 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Year End Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO M2 Pro (Two Shades of Black, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (16% off)
POCO M2 Pro is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Year End Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (9% off)
POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Year End Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO X3 Pro (Steel Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999 (19% off)
POCO X3 Pro is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Year End Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO F3 GT (Predator Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (17% off)
POCO F3 GT is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Year End Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115
-
15,300
-
32,100
-
26,173
-
17,095
-
43,999
-
13,130