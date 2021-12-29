ENGLISH

    Flipkart Year End Sale: Discount Offers On Moto E40, Moto G51 5G, Edge 20 Pro, Moto E7 Power, And More

    The e-commerce retailer Flipkart is luring buyers with its Year End Sale right now. During this sale event, customers can purchase electronics at massive discounts. The Flipkart Year End Sale debuted on December 26 and will go on until today, December 30. If you are looking forward to buy Motorola smartphones, then you can buy them at massive discounts, exchange offers and no-cost EMI payment options.

     

    Flipkart Year End Sale On Motorola Smartphones

    Notably, Motorola smartphones such as Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, will be available at 5 percent cashback on using an Axis Bank card, and a special discount of Rs. 4,000. Likewise, there are discounts and offers on Moto E40, Moto G51 5G, Moto Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro, Moto E7 Power and other devices.

    Check out the other Motorola smartphones on offer during the ongoing Flipkart Year End Sale from here.

    Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (Cyber Teal, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (Cyber Teal, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (16% off)

    Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Year End Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola E40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
     

    Motorola E40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (9% off)

    Motorola E40 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Year End Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola G51 5G (Indigo Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Motorola G51 5G (Indigo Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (16% off)

    Motorola G51 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Year End Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola G31 (Meteorite Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Motorola G31 (Meteorite Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (7% off)

    Motorola G31 is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Year End Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola Edge 20 (Frosted Onyx, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Motorola Edge 20 (Frosted Onyx, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (20% off)

    Motorola Edge 20 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Year End Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola Edge 20 Pro (Midnight Sky, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Motorola Edge 20 Pro (Midnight Sky, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (23% off)

    Motorola Edge 20 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Year End Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola E7 Power (Tahiti Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Motorola E7 Power (Tahiti Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (25% off)

    Motorola E7 Power is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Year End Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

