Moto G51 5G Review: A 5G Mid-Ranger Worth Considering?

Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch IPS LCD

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+

Memory: 4GB RAM

Storage: 64GB storage

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Platform: stock Android 11 OS

Interestingly, the Moto G51 5G is the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 480+ processor in the country. The new Motorola smartphone features a triple-camera setup, a large battery, and an IPS LCD panel. Additionally, the Moto G51 5G bears a couple of similarities with the Moto G31 that also arrived recently in the country.

To note, the Moto G51 5G is available in a single model of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, priced at Rs. 14,999, making this is one of the few 5G-supported smartphones falling in the sub-Rs. 15K segment. I've been using the Moto G51 5G for a couple of days now, experiencing all its pros and cons. Here's my detailed review, helping you decide whether to buy this phone or not.

Moto G51 5G Display Details: A LCD Panel For Immersive Experience

The Moto G51 5G features a typical and familiar design. The phone features narrow bezels and a slightly thick chin. The punch-hole cutout on this display houses the selfie camera, which will be discussed in detail later. The right spine of the Moto G51 5G includes all the buttons, including the volume controls, power button, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

At the rear, the Moto G51 5G features a plastic body that begins to heat after long sessions on the phone. The design at the rear includes a triple-camera setup in rectangular housing along with an LED flash. The Motorola logo is distinctly visible here and gives it a classy finish. Below, the phone houses the speaker grilles, a 3,5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

The Moto G51 5G flaunts a 6.8-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution. The key highlight of the display is the 120Hz refresh rate that ensures a smooth, lag-free experience. I noticed the smooth performance of the display while gaming on the phone. The display of the Moto G51 5G is classic when it comes to video playback as well.

I watched a couple of videos and browsed on social media on the Moto G51 5G, and the experience was commendable. The bright colors were visible in detail here, enhancing the overall visual experience. That said, several phones in this segment offer AMOLED panels; however, the Moto G51 5G has included an IPS LCD screen. This is probably because Motorola has emphasized the chipset and the 5G support on this phone. While the display offers decent performance, it would have been better with an AMOLED panel.

Moto G51 5G Cameras: Decent Performance

The Moto G51 5G features a triple-camera setup at the rear that's housed in a rectangular module paired with an LED flash. The rear sensors include 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a macro shooter. Upfront, the Moto G51 5G gets a 13MP selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

To note, the primary 50MP sensor features a Quad Pixel technology that can take some good photos in a well-lit environment. I clicked a couple of pictures on the primary camera and the colors were clear. I also tried the Night Mode on the Moto G51 5G and also good, but I would advise you to have a lighting backup if you're going to shoot in the dark.

To note, the Moto G51 5G camera packs a couple of software features like Dual Color, Spot Colour, Night Vision, Portrait, Live Filter, AR Stickers, Pro Mode, and so on. Additionally, the wide-angle lens and the macro shooter's performance were also satisfactory, especially when you're looking to click a close-up shot.

Lastly, the 13MP selfie camera on the Moto G51 5G is also commendable, including a good clarity for content creators. The selfie camera comes alive with better lighting as well, making it a good camera setup on the phone. That said, the similarity of the cameras between the Moto G31 and the Moto G51 5G can't be missed!

Moto G51 5G Benchmark Performance: Not A Gaming Phone

The key feature of the Moto G51 5G lies under its hood. The phone draws power from the Snapdragon 480+ chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. This is the first smartphone to arrive in India with this processor and it promises unprecedented performance. To test the same, I ran a couple of benchmarks on the phone.

The first was the Geekbench CPU test, where the Moto G51 5G scored 544 in the single-core test and 1701 in the multi-core test. Additionally, I ran the 3D Mark benchmark on the phone that got an overall score of 978. The benchmark results show the Moto G51 5G offers decent performance when it comes to regular apps, but it's built for intense gaming sessions.

As a comparison, the Moto G31 draws power from the MediaTek Helio G85 processor and falls in the same price range. This phone scored 706 on 3D Mark and 317 in the single-core test, and 1278 in the multi-core tests on Geekbench. However, the Moto G51 5G is more powerful than its G31 counterpart.

Moto G51 5G Real-Life Performance: A Decent 5G Phone

To note, the phone includes true 5G support with 12 5G bands onboard. Coming to the real-life performance of the Moto G51, I had no trouble with it whatsoever. I hardly faced any lags while using the phone, be it switching between apps or during long video playback sessions. Even with calls or internet-based usages, there was hardly any issue with the Moto G51.

As I mentioned earlier, 5G is still in its infancy. Hence, the true potential of the smartphone can be tapped only with 5G networks. Apart from this, I felt the limited RAM and storage options to be a downside of the Moto G51. 4GB RAM offers decent performance for gaming apps, but it would be better to include more options like a 6GB model. Also, the limited 64GB storage with a hybrid storage slot is another con on this smartphone.

Additionally, the Moto G51 5G runs stock Android 11 OS, which is perfect for those looking for a phone without any custom OS. This is also one of the features I like about Lenovo and Motorola phones as it delivers a neat OS without any preloaded third-party apps and bloatware.

Moto G51 5G Battery Performance: Can Last A Day

The Moto G51 5G includes a 5,000 mAh battery paired with a 20W fast charger. Like most phones in this segment, the battery on this Moto phone can last a day on a single charge. To note, the battery capacity and the charger are the same as the Moto G31, which also delivers a similar power backup.

I noticed the Moto G51 5G takes roughly two hours to full charge, which might be quite a long time for those in a rush. It takes roughly an hour to reach about 85 percent, after which the charging slows down. All in all, the Moto G51 5G delivers enough juice to get through the day.

Moto G51 5G Verdict: Worth Buying?

The Moto G51 5G is priced at Rs. 14,999 is surely an attractive buy. The features are decent and quite similar to other phones in this segment. The key attraction on the phone is the Snapdragon 480+ chipset with 5G support, which is the first in the country. Having an affordable 5G phone is a good thing; however, if you're looking for other powerful features, it's advisable to keep your options open.