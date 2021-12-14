Moto G51 Vs Moto G31: Does 5G Support Make A Difference?

Moto G51 Vs Moto G31: Price Difference

Let's start with the price. The Moto G31 is available in two models of 4GB + 64GB model and 6GB + 128GB, priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. On the other hand, the Moto G51 is available in a single model of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage that will cost Rs. 14,999. As one can see, there's not much of a price difference between the two models.

Moto G51 Vs Moto G31: Display Details

The Moto G51 seems like a larger smartphone with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) IPS LCD panel. The 5G phone supports a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Moto G31 features a 6.64-inch Max Vision OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. Naturally, the OLED display offers a better viewing experience than the regular IPS LCD.

Moto G51 Vs Moto G31: Hardware Performance

Under the hood, the Moto G51 draws power from the Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor, which is the first in the country. The processor includes 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with an integrated microSD card slot. On the other hand, the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset powers the Moto G31. Here, the Moto G51 wins with 5G support and a premium Snapdragon processor, despite limited storage.

Additionally, both Moto G31 and the Moto G51 include a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 20W fast charging support. The battery might last a day on a single charge, depending on what it's being used for. The OLED panel on Moto G31 and the 5G network on Moto G51 might draw more juice. Both phones run stock Android 11 OS experience.

Moto G51 Vs Moto G31: Camera Comparison

On the camera front, both the Moto G51 and the Moto G31 are quite similar. The Moto G51 features a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the Moto G51 5G gets a 13MP selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Moto G31 also features a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Similarly, there's a 13MP selfie camera - just like the Moto G51. Simply put, the cameras on both phones are the same!

Moto G51 Vs Moto G31: Does 5G Make It Better?

These are some of the primary differences between the Moto G51 and the Moto G31. Factors like the price, camera, battery, and OS seem to be overlappingly similar. The key difference between the phones lies in the display and the processor.

Currently, 5G networking in India is in its infancy. But having a 5G phone will make you future-proof. Until the 5G network booms, getting a phone with an OLED display like the Moto G31 for less than Rs. 15K makes a better choice.