Moto G31 Review: An OLED Smartphone Worth Considering

Most of the smartphones in India pack custom software loaded on the Android experience. However, Motorola is among the few brands that retain the stock Android experience, which can be experienced in full on the Moto G31. Like all gadgets, there are both pros and cons to the new Motorola smartphone, which I've discussed in detail in this review.

Before diving into the details, it should be noted the Moto G31 is available in two variants. The phone can be purchased in 4GB + 64GB model and 6GB + 128GB, priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. The one reviewed here is the 4GB RAM variant with the Meteorite Gray color. One can also check out the Baby Blue color model.

Specifications

Display: 6.64-inch OLED

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

Memory: 4GB RAM

Storage: 64GB storage

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Platform: stock Android 11 OS

Moto G31 Design: Typical Build With Sturdy

On the surface, the Moto G31 looks like any other smartphone. It features rounded edges and a gradient rear panel. Motorola has ensured the phone withstands the usual damages or accidents. The phone is water repellent and can withstand spills and splashes. The plastic body gives it a sturdy chassis, but I wouldn't bet against big drops.

The Moto G31 includes all buttons on the right side including the power, volume controls, and the dedicated Google Assistant button. Here, the power button is embedded with a fingerprint sensor, making it easy to unlock the smartphone. Also, the phone supports face unlock for enhanced protection.

That said, the Moto G31 skips an in-display fingerprint reader, which is commonly found on most phones in this segment. The phone features framed bezels all over with a slightly thick chin below. The audio jack is placed on top, giving more below.

I found the Moto phone is ideal for single-hand use, even if you have small hands. The lightweight build makes it easy to use with one hand, allowing you to multi-task. The gradient rear panel also offers a good grip if you're using it without a mobile cover and also doesn't smudge.

Moto G31 Display: Immersive OLED Steals The Show

One of the key features of the Moto G31 is its 6.64-inch Max Vision OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. Most mid-range smartphones offer either an IPS LCD or an AMOLED screen. However, Motorola has included an OLED panel on the Moto G31, enhancing the overall experience of the smartphone.

To note, the Moto G31 OLED display offers 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 409ppi pixel density. The screen-to-body ratio on the phone is 88.8 percent, giving users a large real estate to use.

I used the Moto G31 for several activities like video streaming, browsing, and gaming. The OLED panel paves the way for brighter colors and sharper contrast. Both the design and the display complement each other, even with long mobile time. When it comes to gaming, the smooth touch response of the display enhanced my experience on both heavy titles like BGMI and light ones like Candy Crush.

Moto G31 Camera: Decent Performance With 50MP Sensor

Cameras on a smartphone are among the top factors that people look out for. Here, the Moto G31 packs a triple-camera setup at the rear in a rectangular module, coupled with an LED flash. The sensors include a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter to complete the triple-sensor setup at the rear.

Motorola has also included a 13MP camera in the punch-hole cutout for selfies and video calling. The cameras on the new Moto smartphone support Dual Capture, Spot Colour, Night Vision, Portrait, Live Filter, AR Stickers, Pro Mode, and more features.

Particularly, the 50MP primary camera is powered with the Quad Pixel technology - and I found it can take some good shots. I tested the camera capability in Night Mode and it didn't disappoint. However, in extreme low-light situations, the photos began to blur. So, it's best to have a lighting backup if you're going to shoot in the dark.

Additionally, the wide-angle lens and the macro shooter didn't disappoint either, and the same goes for the selfie camera. In a gist, I found the cameras on the Moto G31 to be satisfactory for clicking and capturing regular photos and videos. However, if you're a content creator and looking for clearer images and better detailing, the Moto G31 isn't the phone for you.

Moto G31 Performance: Commendable, But Can Do Better

Going under the hood, the Moto G31 draws its power from the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The processor on this phone is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB. The phone supports dual-SIM, however, it's a hybrid slot. So, you can either use it for the microSD card or another SIM card.

Coming to the performance of the Moto G31, the smartphone is capable of handling your routine smartphone tasks. I ran a couple of benchmarks to determine its performance. Here, I tested the phone on the Geekbench 5 platform and it scored 317 in the single-core test and 1278 in the multi-core test.

I additionally ran the Moto G31 on the 3D Mark benchmark for the Wild Life test for its GPU and gaming performance. Here, the overall score of the Motorola smartphone was 706, which shows it isn't made for hard-core gaming sessions. Similarly, the Geekbench results show it can handle your routine smartphone tasks but it might not be able to handle a heavy load.

Moto G31 Real-Life Performance: Complete Stock Android Experience

The everyday performance of the Moto G31 is pretty good. As mentioned earlier, I used the phone for a few gaming titles like BGMI. I could play the game, but I noticed some stutter. Moreover, with a heavy load like the Battlegrounds, I noticed the phone would begin slowing down. Hence, it's best to use the phone for light apps and games.

The performance of any smartphone is also based on the software it ships with. Most smartphones in the Indian market ship with their custom skin loaded on the Android OS. Here, the Moto G31 offers a stock Android 11 experience that makes everything better. If you don't like the additional bloatware that comes with other brands, the Moto G31 is the right device for you.

That said, you also miss out on a few added features. For instance, there's no dedicated Gallery app and all your photos are saved on the Google Photos app. In any case, I enjoyed the stock Android experience on the Moto G31, especially as it made room for apps of my choice without shipping with preloaded ones.

Moto G31 Battery: No Surprises Here

The Moto G31 gets its juice from a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 20W fast charging support. Motorola has included its signature TurboPower fast charging technology on the phone, which lets you fuel it faster. I noticed the smartphone takes about two hours to completely charge - but I can get roughly 80 percent juice in just about 40-50 minutes.

Motorola claims the Moto G31 can last 36 hours on a single charge. But that would largely depend on the type of apps you're running. On average, the Moto G31 can run a day on a single charge and this would include the usual smartphone tasks like texting, browsing, social media, and gaming. In a gist, the Moto G31's battery is a good one that'll get you through the day.

Moto G31 Verdict: A Smartphone To Consider

The sub-Rs. 15K price segment in India is surely a crowded market with a lot of options from Chinese brands. Here, the Lenovo-owned Motorola smartphone comes as a favorable choice to consider for a couple of unique features. The OLED display and the 50MP triple cameras in this segment are worth mentioning.

If you're looking for a smartphone for visual consumption like streaming or social media, the OLED display on the Moto G31 makes a worthy choice to get. The Helio G85 chipset and the Android 11 OS takes care of your hardware and software and give you a glitch-free experience. All in all, the Moto G31 makes a good choice to get for under Rs. 15,000.