Moto G31 With 50MP Triple Cameras, 5,000 mAh Battery Announced: Worth Buying?

Moto G31 is the latest mid-range smartphone available in the market with a couple of upgraded features. For one, the Mot G31 features an OLED panel, which comes as a major upgrade among phones in this segment. It also includes a 5,000 mAh battery and draws power from the MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

Moto G31 Price In India

The Moto G31 is available in two options of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB memory, costing Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. The smartphone can be bought in two colors of Meteorite Grey and Baby Blue. The Moto G31 is currently listed on Flipkart and will go on sale starting December 6, 12 PM.

Moto G31 Features

The Moto G31 flaunts a 6.4-inch OLED display with an FHD+ 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. the display supports a 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio with 409ppi pixel density. The punch-hole cutout in the center houses the 13MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The other cameras on the Moto G31 include a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter to complete the triple-sensor setup at the rear. The cameras on the new Moto smartphone support Dual Capture, Spot Colour, Night Vision, Portrait, Live Filter, AR Stickers, Pro Mode, and more features.

Under the hood, the Moto G31 draws power from the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The processor includes up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a hybrid microSD card slot that doubles as a SIM slot.

More importantly, Motorola has included a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support, which the company claims to last up to 36 hours. The Moto G32 runs Android 11 OS stock experience without any bloatware. It includes the usual connectivity options like 4G LTE, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, and a USB Type-C port.

Moto G31: Worth It?

The Moto G31 makes an impressive entry in the Indian mid-range smartphone market. The OLED panel, fast-charging power, and the 50MP triple cameras in this price segment make it worth considering.

