Moto G31 With Helio G85 India Launch On Cards; Pricing Leaked Online News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola recently launched five devices including the Moto G31 under its G-series in the international market. The brand is expected to bring all these devices except for the Moto G41 in the country. The Moto G31 was spotted on the BIS certification, confirming the India launch. Now, the launch timeline and pricing details of the Moto G31 have surfaced online.

Moto G31 India Launch Timeline & Pricing Details

As per a report by 91mobiles, the Motorola G31 will go official by end of this month or early December in India. Additionally, the Moto G200 India launch is said to take place on Nov 30 or in the first week/ second week of December. So, there is a chance Motorola will announce both the Moto G31 and the G200 together.

As of now, there is no hint regarding the launch of the Moto G71 and the G51 in India which were also spotted on BIS certification along with the Moto G31. If the expected launch timeline is going to be true, we expect Motorola will soon share an official date.

The same publication that shared the launch timeline also brings (courtesy tipster Yogesh) the India price details of the upcoming Moto G31. The Moto G31 is said to cost Rs. 14,999 (MOP) for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM option. It remains to be seen whether the brand will bring any other storage model in the country.

Moto G31 Features In India

The Moto G31 is the most affordable phone among the recently launched G-series devices. Although, we do not know the features of the Indian variant of the Moto G31. We expect the phone will offer a similar set of specifications in India as the international model.

The Moto G31 was launched with a 6.4-inch OLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage which is also expandable up to 1TB via a microSD slot.

Besides, there is a triple rear camera system including a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the phone comes with a 13MP selfie camera sensor.

Moreover, the phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W standard charging. It runs Android 11 OS and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Lastly, the connectivity features include a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi ac.

Moto G31: Can It Take On Competition?

If the leaked price is to be believed, the smartphone will compete with smartphones like the Realme 8 and the upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G which is launching on Nov 30 in India with features like 50MP cameras, 90Hz display, up to 8GB RAM, and so on.

However, the lack of 5G connectivity will lag the Moto G31 back from the competition. Besides, the smartphone does not support a higher refresh rate which is also a downside in this price range.

Best Mobiles in India