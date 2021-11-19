Moto G71, G51, G31 Spotted On BIS Listing; Does This Confirm India Launch? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola has recently launched a total of five devices under its G-series in the international market. The latest models from Motorola include - the Moto G200, G71, G51, G41, and the Moto G31. The latter is the most affordable, while the Moto G200 is the premium offering among the latest announced handsets. However, it seems that not all models will come to the Indian market. Motorola is expected to launch only the Moto G71, G51, and the Moto G31 in the country.

Moto G71, G51, And Moto G31 India Launch Tipped

However, Motorola has not shared any word regarding the launch of these models in India. All three models have received (spotted by tipster Yash) the Indian BIS certification with the model numbers XT2169, XT2171, and XT2173 respectively. The BIS listing has not shared anything except for the confirmation of India's launch. However, the devices are believed to launch in India with features identical to the international variants.

Moto G71, G51, And Moto G31 Features In India

Starting with the Moto G71, it will come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and a 128GB default storage option.

There will be a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Other features will include a 16MP front-facing sensor, a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 30W fast charging support and USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5 for connectivity.

On the other hand, the Moto G51 will offer a larger 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options. Other features will include a 50MP triple camera system, a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 10W charging support.

Lastly, the Moto G31 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery. Upfront, it will have a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It will also pack a 50MP triple camera setup and a 13MP selfie camera sensor. On the software front, all three devices will run Android 11 OS and the phones will also support a microSD slot for additional storage expansion.

Moto G71, G51, And Moto G31 Expected Price In India

Considering the international market price, the Moto G31 could start at around Rs. 15,000, while the Moto G51 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 19,000 and the Moto G71 could cost around Rs. 24,000. In this range, the devices are expected to compete with other mid-range phones from brands like Realme, Xiaomi, and Vivo. Since there is no reliable info regarding price, better to take this as speculations.

As far as the launch is concerned, if these devices won't go official this month, we expect the handsets will be launched early next month and the company will soon share the official launch date.

