Moto G200 India Launch Timeline Revealed; SD888+, 108MP Camera At Helm

We already know Motorola is prepping up to launch the Moto G71, G51, and the G31 smartphones in India. All three devices were recently spotted on the Indian BIS certification and were originally launched alongside the Moto G200 and the Moto G41 in the international market.

Now, the latest info claims the brand will also launch the Moto G200 in the country. It is the most premium model among the latest launched devices. However, there is no clarity whether the Moto G41 will also come at this moment.

Moto G200 India Launch Tipped

Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) took to his Twitter handle to share that a Motorola phone with Snapdragon 888+ SoC is launching soon in India. It is tipped to be the Motorola G200 and he also said the launch event for the upcoming Motorola phone will take place on Nov 30.

Later, the tipster also shared another tweet saying that there is a chance of a slight delay of the G200 India launch. If this appears to be true, the India launch of the Motorola G200 will happen in the first or second week of December. It also remains to be seen if the phone will go official alongside the aforementioned three G-series devices or alone.

Moto G200 Features In India

Although Motorola has not shared anything about the upcoming Moto G200. Since the phone is already available in the international market so we have detailed features of the upcoming device. However, it also remains to be seen whether the Indian variant will ship with similar features or a few tweaks.

The Moto G200 was announced with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For imaging, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup including a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the Moto G200 has a 16MP selfie camera placed into a punch-hole cutout. Other features include Android 11 OS, a 5,000 mAh battery unit with support for 33W fast charging, 5G connectivity, and so on.

Moto G200 Expected Price In India

The Moto G200 carries a price tag of EUR 449 (around Rs. 37,700) in the international market. However, we can safely assume the handset will be priced cheaper compared to the international variant as the European market price is always higher than the Indian market due to tax.

Given that, the phone is expected to come between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000. However, we will suggest you to take this as speculations until official info reveals.

How About Competition?

If the handset will follow the expected price tag, the phone is believed to compete with smartphones like the OnePlus 9R, iQOO 7 Legend, and so on. The 144Hz display, SD888+ chip, and 108MP lens will be the best-selling parts; however, the phone is based on an IPS LCD panel which can be a downside.

