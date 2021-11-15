Redmi Note 11T 5G India Launch On Nov 30: All You Need To Know About Redmi's Next-Gen Racer News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has today officially unveiled the launch date of the upcoming Note 11T 5G smartphone in India. The device will be the successor of the Note 10T 5G, launched back in July in India. The Note 11T 5G is the first device to enter the Indian market from the Note 11 series and is said to be the rebranded version of the Note 11 5G.

This means the smartphone will offer similar features as the Redmi Note 11 5G. Here's a quick roundup of the upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G that we know so far.

Redmi Note 11T 5G India Launch On Nov 30: Watch Live-Stream, Timing

The brand took to its official Twitter handle to confirm the launch date of the upcoming Redmi Note 11 5G as Nov 30 in India. The official teaser has not mentioned the launch timing; however, it is expected to take place at 12:30 PM (noon) which will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles. The brand has also used tags like #NextGenRacer.

Besides, the online availability of the Redmi Note 11T 5G has also been confirmed. The phone will be available for purchase on Amazon after its launch as the dedicated microsite for the upcoming Note 11T 5G has gone live on Amazon India.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Features We Know So Far

The official tag for the Note 11T 5G suggests the device will be a gaming device. The phone is also seen in two color variants. In terms of features, it will have similar features as the Note 11 5G. This means the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage option which is believed to support an additional storage expansion option.

Upfront, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will have a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the phone will ship with a dual-camera system at the back including a 50MP sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and videos, it will come with a 16MP sensor at the front placed into a punch-hole cutout.

Additionally, a 5,000 mAh battery unit will fuel the device with support for 33W fast charging. Lastly, the smartphone will also come with IP53 certification and Android 11 OS with MIUI 12.5.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Expected Price In India

Although Xiaomi has not shared any details reading pricing of the Redmi Note 11T 5G. A report from Moneycontrol has revealed the price details of the Note 11T in India. As per the publication, the smartphone will start at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB model, Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model and the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM option will cost Rs. 19,999.

If the Redmi will indeed follow the aforementioned price range, the upcoming Note 11T 5G will directly compete against the recently launched Lava Agni 5G, the India's first 5G-enabled device.

Best Mobiles in India