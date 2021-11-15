Redmi Note 11T 5G Price Revealed In New Leak; Cheaper Than Predecessor? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi Note 11T 5G is the talk of the town as it's rumored to launch on November 30, just a few weeks away. Packed with premium features, the Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to cater to a wide audience range. In the latest news, the Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India has been revealed.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Price In India

Several reports suggest the Redmi Note 11T 5G is a rebranded model of the Redmi Note 11 5G and the Poco M4 Pro 5G that debuted a few weeks ago. The upcoming Redmi smartphone is tipped to feature three models and their pricing has been revealed in a new leak, reports Moneycontrol.

Here, the Redmi Note 11T 5G base model is said to pack 6GB RAM + 64GB, priced at Rs. 16,999. Next, the mid variant is said to include 6GB RAM + 128GB, allegedly priced at Rs. 17,999. Lastly, the high-end model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is said to debut at Rs. 19,999.

The pricing of the Redmi Note 11T 5G falls well under Rs. 20,000 - which is a highly competitive segment in India. We have smartphones like the Realme 8s, which also fall in the same segment. With its competitive pricing, the Redmi Note 11T 5G could tip the sale scales in its favor against other brands like Realme, Vivo, and so on.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch In India: What To Expect?

Rumors suggest the Redmi Note 11T 5G will debut on November 30 in India. Reports also claim the company will launch a pair of earbuds alongside advanced audio features. That said, there aren't many leaks revealing the specs of the alleged Redmi TWS earbuds.

If the Redmi Note 11T 5G is indeed the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G, we can expect similar features. This includes the dual-camera setup, Dimensity 810 chipset, and much more.

Presently, its predecessor - the Redmi Note 10T is available for 13,999 after many discounts and price drops. This makes the upcoming Redmi phone more expensive. That said, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will debut with several upgrades, which might justify its launch price.

