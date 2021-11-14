Redmi Note 11T 5G Tipped To Launch On Nov 30 In India; Better Than Predecessor? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi launched the Note 11 series comprising the Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and the Note 11 Pro+ last month in China. Now, the brand is all set to bring the Note 11 series to the country. The standard model is said to come as the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India. The fresh info has revealed the launch date of the Redmi Note 11T 5G.

Redmi Note 11T 5G India Launch Details

91mobiles has now learned from industry insider Ishan Agarwal, that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be announced on Nov 30 in India. Apart from the launch date, the publication has also managed to gather some ley features of the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 11T 5G.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Features In India: What To Expect?

As per the report, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage which is believed to support a microSD slot for an additional storage expansion. The device is said to come in three storage configurations - 6GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage models.

Looking at the processor, we can safely assume the upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G will have similar features as the Redmi Note 11. So, the phone would be launched with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, the smartphone will also come with IP53 certification and there will be a 5,000 mAh battery unit that will support 33W fast charging tech. For imaging, the phone could sport a dual-camera system at the back including a 50MP sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Upfront, it will feature a 16MP sensor for selfies and videos placed into a punch-hole cutout.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Better Than Predecessor?

Although the smartphone will be rebranded version of the Note 11. However, it will be known as the successor of the Redmi Note 10T which made its debut back in July in India. In that case, the successor will have better features like an upgraded processor, official IP rating, 16MP selfie camera sensor, and so on.

To recall, the Redmi Note 10T was announced with a 90Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 48MP triple camera system, a 5,000 mAh battery unit, and so on. It is now selling starting at Rs. 14,999 for the base model in India.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Expected Price In India

As of now, the pricing of the Redmi Note 11T 5G is still unknown. We expect the phone will come at least under Rs. 20,000 segment in the country. Since the Redmi Note 11 is selling in China starting at CNY 1,199 which roughly translates to Rs. 14,000 in Indian currency.

However, we will recommend you to take this info as speculations. Additionally, if the phone will indeed arrive this month, we expect Xiaomi will soon start teasing its arrival.

