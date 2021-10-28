Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, And Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Officially Unveiled; Price, Expected India Launch Date News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

The Redmi Note 11 series has finally gone official following all the hype since the last few months. As expected, the company has introduced the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ alongside the standard Note 11. The new lineup has been launched with several upgrades to the Redmi Note 10 series such as up to 120W fast charging support and a 108MP main camera.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro Full Specifications And Features

Starting with the low-end variant (Redmi Note 11), this handset has an LCD display measuring 6.6-inches with 1080p FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a punch-hole cutout that packs a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calling. The primary optics comprise dual cameras at the back including a 50MP sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The vanilla Redmi Note 11 is driven by the Dimensity 810 processor. The octa-core affordable 5G processor is combined with up to 8GB RAM and a 128GB storage option. It also has external microSD card support. The device comes with IP53 certification and is packed with a 5,000 mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging.

The mid-tier variant (Redmi Note 11 Pro) runs on the Dimensity 920 processor which is combined with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. This model features an AMOLED panel that measures 6.67-inches with a higher 120Hz refresh rate.

The punch-hole on this model packs a 16MP selfie snapper. The back panel has a 108MP main camera. The remaining sensors are same as the vanilla model, i.e, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro sensor. The battery capacity here is 4,500 mAh accompanied by a 67W fast charging technology.

Remi Note 11 Pro+ Key Features

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is the top-end variant in this lot. The features offered by this variant is identical to the Redmi Note 11 Pro. It has the same 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP main camera, and the Dimensity 920 processor.

The primary difference is the bigger 5,000 mAh battery along with 120W fast charging support. This makes it the first Redmi Note series phone to offer this fast charging speeds.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ Price, Availability

The Redmi Note 11 5G with 4GB RAM/128GB storage is priced at CNY 1,199 (approx Rs. 14,000), while the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model has been announced at CNY 1,299 (Rs. 16,000) and the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model is launched at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,500).

There is another 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model which is priced at CNY 1,699 (approx Rs. 21,000). The color options released are Black Realm, Slight Mint, and Shallow Dream Galaxy.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro has been launched with 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model priced at CNY 1,599 (approx Rs. 19,000) and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000). It also is launched with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model which will cost you CNY 2,099 (approx Rs. 24,500).

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at CNY 1,899 (approx Rs. 22,000). There are other two variants with 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage priced at CNY 2,099 (approx Rs. 24,500) and CNY 2,299 (Rs. 27,000). The color options available would be Mysterious Black, Time Quite Purple hues, and Shallow Dream Galaxy.

