Moto G51 5G With 120Hz Display Announced In India; First Sale Set For December 16
Motorola has today unveiled its most affordable 5G phone - the Moto G51 in India. The smartphone is also the first device to use the SD480+ processor in the country. It will join the recently announced G31 smartphone and be available via Flipkart. Other features include support for 12 5G bands, 120Hz display, and triple cameras.
Moto G51 5G Features
The smartphone features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage which also supports additional storage expansion via a microSD slot.
It runs Android 11 with My UX on top and has a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the Moto G51 5G gets a 13MP selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.
Additionally, the Moto G51 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 20W Rapid Charging support. Other aspects include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP rating, and so on. For connectivity, the phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone measures 170.47x 76.54 x 9.13mm in dimensions and weighs 208 grams.
Moto G51 5G Price & Sale In India
The Moto G51 5G has been launched in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option which will cost Rs. 14,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart starting December 16 in Indigo Blue and Bright Silver color options.
Moto G51 5G: Worth Your Money?
The 12 5G bands support, 120Hz display and an official IP rating are the plus points for the Moto G51 in this price range. However, the phone is only available in single storage configurations and is also a bit bulky. All in all, if you are looking for a budget 5G phone, can consider the Moto G51 5G, which can also be a good alternative to the Redmi Note 11T 5G and the Lava Agni 5G.
