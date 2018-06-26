ENGLISH

Flipkart Grand Gadget Day Sale: Get off on Accessories, Camera, Laptops and more from July 24 to 26

    Flipkart has kicked off its Great Gadget Sale bringing a plethora of offers for various products such as Headphones, DSLR Cameras, Storage Devices, Laptop Accessories, Mobile Accessories, Xbox One S, Gaming Laptops and Power banks.

    Flipkart Grand Gadget Day Sale starts on 24th to 26th July

    SEE ALSO: Amazon offers up to Rs. 20,000 off on best laptops for students: Dell, HP, Acer, Lenovo and more

    If you don't have enough time to go through all the deals, we have boiled down a list of the deals that might lure you into shopping a lot of stuff on Flipkart.

    Mobiles Accessories starts from Rs 99

    The sale brings a lot mobile accessories such as cables, chargers, covers, and more on a discounted price.

    Upto 70% off on Headphones

    The Flipkart sale will be offering headphones with up to 70 percent discount. It seems like the right time for the audiophiles to visit Flipkart and buy the desired headphones.

    Best DSLR Cameras From Rs 22,990

    The sale also brings numerous cameras at lower prices. You can avail a good professional camera for as lo as Rs 22,990.

    Upto 80% off on Storage Devices

    Now forget about your laptop running out of space. The sale also brings storage devices at discounted prices.

    Laptop Accessories From Rs. 99

    Want your laptop to be more attractive? Then visit Flipkart and buy yourself a accessories for your laptop.

    Xbox One S 1TB From Rs 22,990

    Another surprise for gamers is the Xbox One S 1TB. Users can now buy this console for a price starting Es 22,990

    Gaming Laptops starts from Rs 49,990

    Flipkart didn't forget the gaming enthusiasts and has brought gaming laptops at great deals.

    Power Banks starts from Rs 599

    Never run out of charge again. Buy power banks from Flipkart at discounted price through the sale.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2018
