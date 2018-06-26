Amazon offers up to Rs. 20,000 off on best laptops for students: Dell, HP, Acer, Lenovo and more

Amazon is indeed the largest e-commerce platform in India. The online marketplace has a huge repository of products with exciting offers and discounts.

Amazon hosts various cash backs and discounts on its products' catalogue, and notably technology products are always in the top slot.

The e-commerce giant is offering some exciting discounts on laptops for students. As per Amazon's listing, there are products on discount from brands like Dell, HP, Acer, Lenovo, etc.

If you were planning to buy a laptop for college or basic office use, this might just be the right time. Let's have a look on the products on offer.

25% on Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A 13.3-inch Laptop 2017

Key Specs

All new 2017 Apple MacBook Air

1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor

8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 128GB Solid State hard drive

13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000

MacOS Sierra operating system

1.35kg laptop

1440x900 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors, 720p FaceTime HD camera

1 year warranty from manufacturer from date of purchase 4% off on HP 15-bs145tu 15.6-inch FHD Laptop

Key Specs

8th Gen Intel Core i5 - 8250U Processor (1.6 GHz base frequency, up to 3.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 6 MB cache, 4 cores)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive

15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Display

Intel UHD 620 Graphics

Free DOS Operating System

Weighs only 2.1 Kg 14% off on Dell Vostro 3468 14-inch Laptop

Key Specs

Up to 2.4GHz Intel Core i3 - 7100U 7th Gen processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

ADP for 1 year: ADP+Pro Support worth Rs 1899 built in applicable for 1st year only

Finger print reader

1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive

14-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics

Ubuntu 14.04 operating system 26% off on Lenovo Ideapad 320E

Key Specs

2GHz Intel Core i3-6006U 6th Gen processor

4GB DDR4 RAM

1 year warranty from manufacturer from date of purchase. For warranty, setup and drivers related queries, refer "Lenovo Warranty and Setup PDF" and "Drivers Download" updated under Technical Specifications section (scroll below)

1TB 5400rpm hard drive

15.6-inch screen, Integrated Intel HD Graphics 520 GB Graphics

Free DOS operating system

5 hours battery life, 2.2kg laptop 17% off on HP 15-BS658tx 2017

Key Specs

IntelÂ® CoreTM i3-6006U (2 GHz, 3 MB cache, 2 cores)

8GB DDR4 RAM, 1 TB 5400 rpm SATA hard drive

39.62 cm(15.6) diagonal FHD SVA anti-glare WLED-backlit (1920 x 1080)

AMD RadeonTM 520 Graphics (2 GB DDR3 dedicated)

DOS operating system 26% off on Acer Aspire 3 A315-51-356P

Key Specs

15.6-inch screen, Intel HD 520 Graphics

2.00GHz Intel Core i3-6006U processor

Slim laptop with No DVD

4GB DDR4 RAM

1TB hard drive

Windows 10 operating system

2.2kg laptop 33% off on Acer Nitro AN515-51 15.6 Inches Notebook

Key Specs

2.50GHz Intel Intel Core i5-7300HQ processor processor

8GB DDR4 RAM

1TB hard drive

15.6-inch screen, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM Graphics

Window 10 operating system 14% off on Acer Nitro AN515-51 15.6 Inches Notebook

Key Specs

Intel Core i3-6006U processor

4GB RAM

1TB hard drive

15.6-inch screen, Intel HD 520 Graphics

Windows 10 operating system