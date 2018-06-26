ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Amazon offers up to Rs. 20,000 off on best laptops for students: Dell, HP, Acer, Lenovo and more

By:

Related Articles

    Amazon is indeed the largest e-commerce platform in India. The online marketplace has a huge repository of products with exciting offers and discounts.

    Amazon offers up to Rs. 20,000 off on best laptops for students

    Amazon hosts various cash backs and discounts on its products' catalogue, and notably technology products are always in the top slot.

    SEE ALSO: Best student laptops available at up to Rs. 10,000 discount on Flipkart

    The e-commerce giant is offering some exciting discounts on laptops for students. As per Amazon's listing, there are products on discount from brands like Dell, HP, Acer, Lenovo, etc.

    If you were planning to buy a laptop for college or basic office use, this might just be the right time. Let's have a look on the products on offer.

    SEE ALSO: Best Gaming laptops with Windows 10 OS to buy in India

    25% on Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A 13.3-inch Laptop 2017

    This Offer available on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • All new 2017 Apple MacBook Air
    • 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor
    • 8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 128GB Solid State hard drive
    • 13.3-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics 6000
    • MacOS Sierra operating system
    • 1.35kg laptop
    • 1440x900 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors, 720p FaceTime HD camera
    • 1 year warranty from manufacturer from date of purchase

    4% off on HP 15-bs145tu 15.6-inch FHD Laptop

    This Offer available on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 8th Gen Intel Core i5 - 8250U Processor (1.6 GHz base frequency, up to 3.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 6 MB cache, 4 cores)
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
    • 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Display
    • Intel UHD 620 Graphics
    • Free DOS Operating System
    • Weighs only 2.1 Kg

    14% off on Dell Vostro 3468 14-inch Laptop

    This Offer available on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Up to 2.4GHz Intel Core i3 - 7100U 7th Gen processor
    • 4GB DDR4 RAM
    • ADP for 1 year: ADP+Pro Support worth Rs 1899 built in applicable for 1st year only
    • Finger print reader
    • 1TB 5400rpm Serial ATA hard drive
    • 14-inch screen, Intel HD Graphics
    • Ubuntu 14.04 operating system

    26% off on Lenovo Ideapad 320E

    This Offer available on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 2GHz Intel Core i3-6006U 6th Gen processor
    • 4GB DDR4 RAM
    • 1 year warranty from manufacturer from date of purchase. For warranty, setup and drivers related queries, refer "Lenovo Warranty and Setup PDF" and "Drivers Download" updated under Technical Specifications section (scroll below)
    • 1TB 5400rpm hard drive
    • 15.6-inch screen, Integrated Intel HD Graphics 520 GB Graphics
    • Free DOS operating system
    • 5 hours battery life, 2.2kg laptop

    17% off on HP 15-BS658tx 2017

    This Offer available on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • IntelÂ® CoreTM i3-6006U (2 GHz, 3 MB cache, 2 cores)
    • 8GB DDR4 RAM, 1 TB 5400 rpm SATA hard drive
    • 39.62 cm(15.6) diagonal FHD SVA anti-glare WLED-backlit (1920 x 1080)
    • AMD RadeonTM 520 Graphics (2 GB DDR3 dedicated)
    • DOS operating system

    26% off on Acer Aspire 3 A315-51-356P

    This Offer available on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 15.6-inch screen, Intel HD 520 Graphics
    • 2.00GHz Intel Core i3-6006U processor
    • Slim laptop with No DVD
    • 4GB DDR4 RAM
    • 1TB hard drive
    • Windows 10 operating system
    • 2.2kg laptop

    33% off on Acer Nitro AN515-51 15.6 Inches Notebook

    This Offer available on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 2.50GHz Intel Intel Core i5-7300HQ processor processor
    • 8GB DDR4 RAM
    • 1TB hard drive
    • 15.6-inch screen, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM Graphics
    • Window 10 operating system

    14% off on Acer Nitro AN515-51 15.6 Inches Notebook

    This Offer available on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • Intel Core i3-6006U processor
    • 4GB RAM
    • 1TB hard drive
    • 15.6-inch screen, Intel HD 520 Graphics
    • Windows 10 operating system

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 16:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue