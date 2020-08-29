Just In
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Passes Away Due To Colon Cancer: Know More About This Condition
- Finance Income For FY2019-2020 Below Taxable Limit: You May Still Need To File ITR
- News Congress shoots 2nd letter to Zuckerberg over allegations of 'bias' in favour of BJP
- Sports National Sports Day 2020: India's sporting heroes honoured virtually
- Movies Sadak 2's Horrible Ratings Kickstart Meme Fest On The Internet!
- Automobiles MG Gloster Spied Testing With Brit Dynamic Badge & New Alloy Wheels: Pics & Details
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In South India In September
- Education Atal Ranking 2020: Top 10 HIEs In ARIIA Rankings 2020
Flipkart MIVI Days Sale 2020: Discount And Cach Back Offers On Bluetooth Headsets
MIVI is one of the known brands in India for smartphone accessories, mainly for earphones and headphones. The brand has now collaborated with the e-commerce player Flipkart to offer deals and discounts on MIVI wireless earphones and headphones.
The Flipkart MIVI Days offer is valid from August 29 to August 30 and with just Rs. 899 you can now get a wireless earphone that can be used with smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Here are some of the best MIVI Bluetooth earphones which are under offer during Flipkart MIVI Days.
36% off On Mivi DuoPods M20 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset
The Mivi DuoPods M20 is currently on sale for Rs. 1,899 and these are of TWS style with powerful bass and the charging case can offer up to 100 hours of standby time.
50% off On Mivi Collar Neckband Bluetooth Headset
The Mivi Collar Neckband Bluetooth Headset is now available for Rs. 1,499 with 50 percent off over MRP. This neckband style earphone offers a modern design with 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.
63% off On Mivi BS5RM-OR 5 W Bluetooth Speaker
The Mivi BS5RM-OR 5 W Bluetooth Speaker comes in flashy colors and is currently on sale for just Rs. 1,099 and it offers 6 hours of battery life on a single charge. As per the audio, the speaker comes with a 5W speaker unit with thumping bass.
55% off On Mivi Zero Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The Mivi Zero Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available for Rs. 899 and this one also has a 5W speaker with a compact design, making it easy to carry around.
46% off On Mivi Thunder Beats Bluetooth Headset
The Mivi Thunder Beats Bluetooth earphone is now available with 46 percent off and you can now own this accessory for Rs. 1,329. This is a great earphone for those who workout as the ear hooks make sure that they won't fall off of ears while running and it also comes with a water-resistant rating.
Cash Back Offers Mivi Octave 2.0 Portable Wireless Speaker
Flipkart is offering an additional cashback offer on the Mivi Octave 2.0 Portable Wireless Speaker offers and is currently on sale for Rs. 2,299. This speaker comes with a rugged design and is powered by a 16W speaker with 2.0 surround sound audio output.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,990
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,834
-
44,999
-
18,500
-
21,990
-
17,999
-
14,999
-
70,895
-
55,700
-
15,010
-
21,999
-
7,050
-
11,228