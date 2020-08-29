Flipkart MIVI Days Sale 2020: Discount And Cach Back Offers On Bluetooth Headsets

The Flipkart MIVI Days offer is valid from August 29 to August 30 and with just Rs. 899 you can now get a wireless earphone that can be used with smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Here are some of the best MIVI Bluetooth earphones which are under offer during Flipkart MIVI Days.

36% off On Mivi DuoPods M20 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset

The Mivi DuoPods M20 is currently on sale for Rs. 1,899 and these are of TWS style with powerful bass and the charging case can offer up to 100 hours of standby time.

50% off On Mivi Collar Neckband Bluetooth Headset

The Mivi Collar Neckband Bluetooth Headset is now available for Rs. 1,499 with 50 percent off over MRP. This neckband style earphone offers a modern design with 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

63% off On Mivi BS5RM-OR 5 W Bluetooth Speaker

The Mivi BS5RM-OR 5 W Bluetooth Speaker comes in flashy colors and is currently on sale for just Rs. 1,099 and it offers 6 hours of battery life on a single charge. As per the audio, the speaker comes with a 5W speaker unit with thumping bass.

55% off On Mivi Zero Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The Mivi Zero Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available for Rs. 899 and this one also has a 5W speaker with a compact design, making it easy to carry around.

46% off On Mivi Thunder Beats Bluetooth Headset

The Mivi Thunder Beats Bluetooth earphone is now available with 46 percent off and you can now own this accessory for Rs. 1,329. This is a great earphone for those who workout as the ear hooks make sure that they won't fall off of ears while running and it also comes with a water-resistant rating.

Cash Back Offers Mivi Octave 2.0 Portable Wireless Speaker

Flipkart is offering an additional cashback offer on the Mivi Octave 2.0 Portable Wireless Speaker offers and is currently on sale for Rs. 2,299. This speaker comes with a rugged design and is powered by a 16W speaker with 2.0 surround sound audio output.