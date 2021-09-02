Just In
Flipkart Noise Anniversary Days Sale: Discount Offers Headsets, Speakers, Neckbands, And More
Noise is one of the popular accessories brands that has launched a slew of headphones, earbuds, wearables, and more. The company has launched a plethora of such offerings across categories at an affordable price point. If you are interested in buying the Noise products at a discount that will make them more affordable, then you can take a look at the offers on Flipkart on account of the Noise Anniversary Sale.
The e-commerce portal will provide notable discounts during this sale. Check out the offers you can avail of from here.
Noise Buds Solo Active Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Headset
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 5,499 : MRP: Rs. 9,999 (45% off)
Noise Buds Solo Active Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Headset is available at 45% discount during Flipkart Noise Anniversary Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 5,499 onwards during the sale.
Noise Vibe 5 W Bluetooth Speaker (Rose Beige, Mono Channel)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,399 : MRP: Rs. 3,999 (65% off)
Noise Vibe 5 W Bluetooth Speaker is available at 65% discount during Flipkart Noise Anniversary Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,399 onwards during the sale.
Noise Air Buds Mini Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headset (Pearl White, True Wireless)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 : MRP: Rs. 2,999 (56% off)
Noise Air Buds Mini Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headset is available at 56% discount during Flipkart Noise Anniversary Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.
Noise Tune CHARGE Neckband Bluetooth Headset (Jet Black, In the Ear)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,249 : MRP: Rs. 2,499 (50% off)
Noise Tune CHARGE Neckband Bluetooth Headset is available at 50% discount during Flipkart Noise Anniversary Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,249 onwards during the sale.
Noise Tune Elite Sport Neckband Bluetooth Headset (Lively Black, In the Ear)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 999 : MRP: Rs. 2,499 (60% off)
Noise Tune Elite Sport Neckband Bluetooth Headset is available at 60% discount during Flipkart Noise Anniversary Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 999 onwards during the sale.
Noise Air Buds Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headset (Jet Black, True Wireless)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,899 : MRP: Rs. 5,999 (68% off)
Noise Air Buds Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headset is available at 68% discount during Flipkart Noise Anniversary Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,899 onwards during the sale.
Noise One Wireless Bluetooth Headset (Calm Blue, On the Ear)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 : MRP: Rs. 3,999 67% off
Noise One Wireless Bluetooth Headset is available at 67% discount during Flipkart Noise Anniversary Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.
Noise Zest 5 W Bluetooth Speaker (Coal Black, Mono Channel)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,099 : MRP: Rs. 2,999 (63% off)
Noise Zest 5 W Bluetooth Speaker is available at 63% discount during Flipkart Noise Anniversary Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,099 onwards during the sale.
