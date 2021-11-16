Just In
Flipkart Sale: Up To 60% Off On Audio Devices, Headphones, Speakers, Home Theatres, And More
Though the Diwali sale has concluded, the online retailers continue to offer discounts and offer on a slew of products. There are many offers on electronics products such as headphones, audio devices, home theatres, speakers, and more via the e-commerce retailer Flipkart. If you want to buy any of these products right now, then you can head on to Flipkart to get up to a 60 percent discount.
Also, there will be other benefits including no-cost EMI payment options, exchange discounts, and partner discounts on the Flipkart sale. Take a look at the discounts you can avail of on headphones, speakers, and other accessories via the online retailer right now from below.
Up To 60% Off On Bluetooth Headphones
During the ongoing Flipkart sale, you can get a discount of up to 60 percent on the Bluetooth headphones from the e-commerce portal.
True Wireless Headphones Starts From Rs. 999
The true wireless headphones are a rage right now. These headphones can be bought from as low as Rs. 999 via the Flipkart accessories sale right now.
Soundbars Starts From Rs. 3,999
Given that soundbars are a great option to amplify the audio experience and the look of your living room, you can buy these devices starting from Rs. 3,999 onwards via the Flipkart sale.
Up To 60% Off On Party Speakers
The party speakers are available at a discount via the Flipkart sale. You can get these party speaker options at a discount of up to 60 percent during the ongoing sale on the e-commerce portal.
Up To 60% Off On Home Theatres
Likewise, you can also buy home theatres at a discount of up to 60 percent during the Flipkart sale. With this discount, you will get attractive home theatres systems.
Wired Headphones Starts From Rs. 399
If you prefer wired headphones for some reason, then you can still get hold of this starting from as much as Rs. 399 during the Flipkart sale.
Up To 50% Off On Laptop Speakers
There is a market niche for laptop speakers and a separate user base for these products. Get these laptop speakers at a whopping 50 percent discount via Flipkart.
Smart Speakers Starts From Rs. 2,799
During the ongoing sale on Flipkart, you can get smart speakers from various brands starting from Rs. 2.799. Check out the same from here.
