ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Sale: Up To 60% Off On Audio Devices, Headphones, Speakers, Home Theatres, And More

    By
    |

    Though the Diwali sale has concluded, the online retailers continue to offer discounts and offer on a slew of products. There are many offers on electronics products such as headphones, audio devices, home theatres, speakers, and more via the e-commerce retailer Flipkart. If you want to buy any of these products right now, then you can head on to Flipkart to get up to a 60 percent discount.

     

    Flipkart Sale: Up To 60% Off On Audio Devices

    Also, there will be other benefits including no-cost EMI payment options, exchange discounts, and partner discounts on the Flipkart sale. Take a look at the discounts you can avail of on headphones, speakers, and other accessories via the online retailer right now from below.

    Up To 60% Off On Bluetooth Headphones

    Up To 60% Off On Bluetooth Headphones

    During the ongoing Flipkart sale, you can get a discount of up to 60 percent on the Bluetooth headphones from the e-commerce portal.

    True Wireless Headphones Starts From Rs. 999
     

    True Wireless Headphones Starts From Rs. 999

    The true wireless headphones are a rage right now. These headphones can be bought from as low as Rs. 999 via the Flipkart accessories sale right now.

    Soundbars Starts From Rs. 3,999

    Soundbars Starts From Rs. 3,999

    Given that soundbars are a great option to amplify the audio experience and the look of your living room, you can buy these devices starting from Rs. 3,999 onwards via the Flipkart sale.

    Up To 60% Off On Party Speakers

    Up To 60% Off On Party Speakers

    The party speakers are available at a discount via the Flipkart sale. You can get these party speaker options at a discount of up to 60 percent during the ongoing sale on the e-commerce portal.

    Up To 60% Off On Home Theatres

    Up To 60% Off On Home Theatres

    Likewise, you can also buy home theatres at a discount of up to 60 percent during the Flipkart sale. With this discount, you will get attractive home theatres systems.

    Wired Headphones Starts From Rs. 399

    Wired Headphones Starts From Rs. 399

    If you prefer wired headphones for some reason, then you can still get hold of this starting from as much as Rs. 399 during the Flipkart sale.

    Up To 50% Off On Laptop Speakers

    Up To 50% Off On Laptop Speakers

    There is a market niche for laptop speakers and a separate user base for these products. Get these laptop speakers at a whopping 50 percent discount via Flipkart.

    Smart Speakers Starts From Rs. 2,799

    Smart Speakers Starts From Rs. 2,799

    During the ongoing sale on Flipkart, you can get smart speakers from various brands starting from Rs. 2.799. Check out the same from here.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 16:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 16, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X