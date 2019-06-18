Buying Guide – Bestselling Wireless Earbuds In Q1 2019 Features oi-Harish Kumar

The first quarter of the running year 2019 has been hooked with an innumerable number of sophisticated gadgets and devices- out of which wireless earbuds are the ones which have taken the users by storm. Their dominance on a global scale has put to shame to some makers who still manufacture traditional headsets.

What's a special quality that makes a wireless earbuds- a demanding one? Well, at this point there's is a plurality to talk about. And sticking to only one aspect would be like firing up the Sun. In simple words, these gadgets dwell with several amazing features. Some of them provide a range of up to 30 feet on the feasible operation of Bluetooth.

while some others use DECT technology, meaning the range could go up to 300 to 350 feet. They will comfortably offer 4-8 hours of talk time on being fully charged. Even the sound which users consider on a priority scale to buy these wares is- crisp and clear. Here is a list of a 10 best picked up wireless earbuds that will be your best partner whenever you are in need.

Apple AirPods Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Connector type: No

Quick access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri"

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Automatically on, automatically connected

Double-tap to play or skip forward

Quick access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri"

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector Samsung Galaxy Buds Key Specs

5.8pi Dynamic Driver

Bixby intelligent assistant to make calls, send text messages or check the battery life of earbuds

Bluetooth v5.0

Compatible with phones running Android 5.0 or later with 1.5GB RAM or more

Sensors: Accelerometer, Proximity, Hall, Touch, Ear on/off detection

Audio: Audio Codec: SBC, AAC, Scalable (Samsung proprietary)

Dimensions - Earbud:5.6g per earbud; Case:38.8 (W) x 70 (D) x 26.5 (H) mm; Weight - Earbud: 8.0g per earbud / Case: 39.6g

Battery: 58mAh (Earbuds) / 252mAh (Charging Case), Play time: up to 6 hours; Talk time: up to 5 hours Jabra Elite Active 65T Key Specs

Conversations are made incredibly clear with true wireless earbuds that feature four-microphone technology and are proven to deliver best-in-class call performance

Listen to your music the way you want to hear it, by personalizing your sound with a customizable equalizer

Listen to your favorite music, set alarms and get all the information you need with easy one touch access to Amazon Alexa (not available on iOS Jabra App)

Jabra Elite 65t are third generation true wireless earbuds, and Jabra has a proven track record of true wireless connectivity

Up to 5 hours of battery, and with additional power from the included pocket-friendly charging case, you can enjoy up to 15 hours of use - making sure your listening needs are met all day long

Built to work and guaranteed to last, Elite 65t is IP55 rated Bose soundsport Free Key Specs

Truly wireless sport headphones for total freedom of movement, packed full of technology that makes music sound clear and powerful

Earbuds are sweat and weather resistant (with an IPX4 rating)

Come with 3 different pairs of stay hear + sport tips (in sizes S/M/L) that provide a comfortable and secure fit

Track lost earbuds with the Bose connect App's "find My buds" feature

Firmware update to improve Audio video synchronization for customers using iPhones, iPads and other Bluetooth devices that support AVDTP version 1.3 or later, available via connect app

Up to 5 hours of play time with each charge and an additional 10 hours with the included charging case QCY T1 Key Specs

Standby time: 70h

Talk time: 2-3h

Communication distance: 10 meters

Weight: 77g

Headphone battery capacity: 3.7V 40mAh JBL Free X Key Specs

Truly wireless - Discover the freedom of a wireless lifestyle listening to music, managing your calls or working-out

JBL Signature Sound - Immersive JBL Signature Sound delivered in an intuitive, intelligent package

24 hours of combined playback - with 4 hours of continuous playback and 20 hours of backup power from the charging case

Smart charging case - provides over 20 hours of total backup charge, with a 15-minute quick charge for 1 hour of music playback

Hands-free calls - integrated microphone for clear phone calls, automatic stereo-mono mode switching for a natural call experience

Comfort stay secure fit - best-in-class ergonomics with 3 ear tip sizes Soundcore Liberty Air Key Specs

Graphene-enhanced sound: Pioneering audio technology delivers highly accurate sound with superior clarity, charging case, bluetooth 5, 20 hour playtime, touch control, graphene enhanced sound, noise-cancelling microphones, and secure fit

Crystal-clear calls: Listen and talk through both earpieces, noise-cancelling microphones eliminate background noise and enhance voice pick-up for flawless communication

20-Hour playtime: 5 hours playtime from a single charge and 15 extra hours via the charging case

Integrated touch control: Use the earbuds to answer calls and play, pause, and skip music on-the-go

What you get: Liberty air true-wireless earbuds, charging case, XS/S/M/L Ear Tips, 60 cm micro USB cable, user manual, 18- month warranty, and friendly customer service

Advanced audio - The graphene-coated drivers eliminate distortion to produce sound with enhanced accuracy and outstanding clarity, enjoy detailed highs, bright mids, and satisfyingly deep bass

Enhanced voice pick-up - Two built-in microphones with uplink noise cancellation filter out external noise to boost clarity and quality, your voice sounds ultra-clear even when you're walking down a crowded city street or on a packed train to work JLAB JBuds Air Key Specs

24+ hours Bluetooth playtime

Stereo phone calls + Touch controls

3 EQ sound settings: JLab Signature, Balanced, Bass Boost

IP55 sweat resistance

Auto on & connect out of the case Tzumi Sound mates Key Specs

True Wireless Build - No More Tangled Cables

Bluetooth V4.2

USB Rechargeable - 500 mAh

Protective Wireless Charging Case

One-Touch Bluetooth Calling

Magnetic Build & In-Ear Design

1 Full Charge = Up to 3 Hours Playback Huawei FreeBuds Key Specs

55 mAh (per earbud)

410 mAh (charging case)

Micro USB Charging

Bluetooth 4.2

