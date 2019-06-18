Just In
- 4 hrs ago How To Get Airtel 4G Services In Lakshadweep Islands
- 6 hrs ago Play Google Pay Tez Shots Cricket Game – How To Win Scratch Cards Up To Rs. 3,300
- 9 hrs ago Riversong Rhthm L Review: Lightweight And Loud For A Budget Price
- 10 hrs ago Revolt Motors RV 400 Launched In India – Fully Electric AI-Enabled Bike
Don't Miss
- News SC-appointed panel probes use of black money in 2019 polls
- Sports Nine-time champ Federer cruises through Halle opener
- Movies Madame Tussauds Unveils Priyanka Chopra Figure In UK
- Automobiles Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill — Enough Of The Hooliganism
- Lifestyle Common Yoga Injuries & How To Avoid Them
- Finance Facebook Announces Digital Currency Libra
- Education NEST Results 2019 Released: Check The Link And Important Details
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Buying Guide – Bestselling Wireless Earbuds In Q1 2019
The first quarter of the running year 2019 has been hooked with an innumerable number of sophisticated gadgets and devices- out of which wireless earbuds are the ones which have taken the users by storm. Their dominance on a global scale has put to shame to some makers who still manufacture traditional headsets.
What's a special quality that makes a wireless earbuds- a demanding one? Well, at this point there's is a plurality to talk about. And sticking to only one aspect would be like firing up the Sun. In simple words, these gadgets dwell with several amazing features. Some of them provide a range of up to 30 feet on the feasible operation of Bluetooth.
while some others use DECT technology, meaning the range could go up to 300 to 350 feet. They will comfortably offer 4-8 hours of talk time on being fully charged. Even the sound which users consider on a priority scale to buy these wares is- crisp and clear. Here is a list of a 10 best picked up wireless earbuds that will be your best partner whenever you are in need.
Apple AirPods
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Connector type: No
- Quick access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri"
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Rich, high-quality audio and voice
- Automatically on, automatically connected
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri"
- Double-tap to play or skip forward
- New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
- Charges quickly in the case
- Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
Samsung Galaxy Buds
Key Specs
- 5.8pi Dynamic Driver
- Bixby intelligent assistant to make calls, send text messages or check the battery life of earbuds
- Bluetooth v5.0
- Compatible with phones running Android 5.0 or later with 1.5GB RAM or more
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Proximity, Hall, Touch, Ear on/off detection
- Audio: Audio Codec: SBC, AAC, Scalable (Samsung proprietary)
- Dimensions - Earbud:5.6g per earbud; Case:38.8 (W) x 70 (D) x 26.5 (H) mm; Weight - Earbud: 8.0g per earbud / Case: 39.6g
- Battery: 58mAh (Earbuds) / 252mAh (Charging Case), Play time: up to 6 hours; Talk time: up to 5 hours
Jabra Elite Active 65T
Key Specs
- Conversations are made incredibly clear with true wireless earbuds that feature four-microphone technology and are proven to deliver best-in-class call performance
- Listen to your music the way you want to hear it, by personalizing your sound with a customizable equalizer
- Listen to your favorite music, set alarms and get all the information you need with easy one touch access to Amazon Alexa (not available on iOS Jabra App)
- Jabra Elite 65t are third generation true wireless earbuds, and Jabra has a proven track record of true wireless connectivity
- Up to 5 hours of battery, and with additional power from the included pocket-friendly charging case, you can enjoy up to 15 hours of use - making sure your listening needs are met all day long
- Built to work and guaranteed to last, Elite 65t is IP55 rated
Bose soundsport Free
Key Specs
- Truly wireless sport headphones for total freedom of movement, packed full of technology that makes music sound clear and powerful
- Earbuds are sweat and weather resistant (with an IPX4 rating)
- Come with 3 different pairs of stay hear + sport tips (in sizes S/M/L) that provide a comfortable and secure fit
- Track lost earbuds with the Bose connect App's "find My buds" feature
- Firmware update to improve Audio video synchronization for customers using iPhones, iPads and other Bluetooth devices that support AVDTP version 1.3 or later, available via connect app
- Up to 5 hours of play time with each charge and an additional 10 hours with the included charging case
QCY T1
Key Specs
- Standby time: 70h
- Talk time: 2-3h
- Communication distance: 10 meters
- Weight: 77g
- Headphone battery capacity: 3.7V 40mAh
JBL Free X
Key Specs
- Truly wireless - Discover the freedom of a wireless lifestyle listening to music, managing your calls or working-out
- JBL Signature Sound - Immersive JBL Signature Sound delivered in an intuitive, intelligent package
- 24 hours of combined playback - with 4 hours of continuous playback and 20 hours of backup power from the charging case
- Smart charging case - provides over 20 hours of total backup charge, with a 15-minute quick charge for 1 hour of music playback
- Hands-free calls - integrated microphone for clear phone calls, automatic stereo-mono mode switching for a natural call experience
- Comfort stay secure fit - best-in-class ergonomics with 3 ear tip sizes
Soundcore Liberty Air
Key Specs
- Graphene-enhanced sound: Pioneering audio technology delivers highly accurate sound with superior clarity, charging case, bluetooth 5, 20 hour playtime, touch control, graphene enhanced sound, noise-cancelling microphones, and secure fit
- Crystal-clear calls: Listen and talk through both earpieces, noise-cancelling microphones eliminate background noise and enhance voice pick-up for flawless communication
- 20-Hour playtime: 5 hours playtime from a single charge and 15 extra hours via the charging case
- Integrated touch control: Use the earbuds to answer calls and play, pause, and skip music on-the-go
- What you get: Liberty air true-wireless earbuds, charging case, XS/S/M/L Ear Tips, 60 cm micro USB cable, user manual, 18- month warranty, and friendly customer service
- Advanced audio - The graphene-coated drivers eliminate distortion to produce sound with enhanced accuracy and outstanding clarity, enjoy detailed highs, bright mids, and satisfyingly deep bass
- Enhanced voice pick-up - Two built-in microphones with uplink noise cancellation filter out external noise to boost clarity and quality, your voice sounds ultra-clear even when you're walking down a crowded city street or on a packed train to work
JLAB JBuds Air
Key Specs
- 24+ hours Bluetooth playtime
- Stereo phone calls + Touch controls
- 3 EQ sound settings: JLab Signature, Balanced, Bass Boost
- IP55 sweat resistance
- Auto on & connect out of the case
Tzumi Sound mates
Key Specs
- True Wireless Build - No More Tangled Cables
- Bluetooth V4.2
- USB Rechargeable - 500 mAh
- Protective Wireless Charging Case
- One-Touch Bluetooth Calling
- Magnetic Build & In-Ear Design
- 1 Full Charge = Up to 3 Hours Playback
Huawei FreeBuds
Key Specs
- 55 mAh (per earbud)
- 410 mAh (charging case)
- Micro USB Charging
- Bluetooth 4.2
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
32,990
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
8,999
-
9,999
-
17,999
-
29,989
-
14,100
-
32,950
-
9,999
-
25,270
-
25,000
-
20,000
-
22,999
-
5,999
-
17,190
-
20,270