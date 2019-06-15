Just In
Week 24, 2019 Launch Roundup: From 8K Television To The Xiaomi Mi Band 4
Here is a weekly tech launch roundup for the 24th week of 2019. This week, we have seen a lot of smartphone launches, including the most anticipated smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M40, the most affordable smartphone with a punch hole display design, and the Honor 20 series of smartphones are now official.
Other smartphones like the Lava Z62, Xiaomi Mi 9T which is a rebranded version of the Redmi K20 have been unveiled. In addition to these smartphones, companies like Sanyo, and Samsung have launched smart televisions with up to 8K resolution display.
Finally, there has been a lot of accessories launch in the 24th week of 2019 like the Bose Frames AR sunglasses, Sony SRS-XB22, Amazfit Health Watch, and the Xiaomi Mi Band 4. The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is the first Mi Band from Xiaomi with a colored OLED display.
Samsung Galaxy M40 launched in India for Rs. 19,990
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with fast charging
HONOR 20 launched in India for Rs. 32,999
- 6.26-Inch FHD+ OLED Display
- 2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor
- 8GB RAM 256GB ROM
- 48MP + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4000 MAh Battery
HONOR 20 Pro launched in India for Rs. 39,999
- 6.1-Inch FHD+ OLED Screen With A Notch
- 2.36GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 Processor
- 6GB RAM 128GB ROM
- 40MP + 8MP + 20MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 24MP Front Facing Camera
- Single/Dual SIM
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2
- FM Radio
- USB Type-C
- 4000 MAh Battery
Lava Z62
- 6-inch FullView IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) 16nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE83200 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM(Nano+Nano)
- 8MP rear camera with dual LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3380mAh battery
Sanyo 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD Nebula series
Key Specs
- 32-inch (1366 x 768) HD ready display, 60 hertz refresh rate, 800:1 contrast ratio, 280cd/m2 brightness, 178° viewing angle
- 43-inch (1920×1080) Full HD display, 60 hertz refresh rate, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 300cd/m2 brightness, 178° viewing angle
- 896MHz CA9 CPU, Mali-400 GPU
- 768MB RAM, 4GB eMMC storage
- WiFi, 2 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, RJ-45, 3.5mm headphone output
- 8 x 2 Watts (32-inch) / 10 x 2 Watts (43-inch) Box speakers
Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb goes on sale in India for Rs. 1,299
Key Specs
- 16 million colours
- 11 years long life
- Mobile app control
- 10W brightness with 800 lumens
- Adjustable colour temperature from 1700K to 6500K
- E27 Base (B22 socket is not included in the package)
- No bridge required, works with existing 2.4Ghz router set up
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
Sony SRS-XB22 & Sony SRS-XB32 portable
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 4.2, NFC
- EXTRA BASS sound with LIVE SOUND mode
- Sound effects with Party Booster
- Boost your party with flashy lights
- Dual 48mm (XB22) / 42mm (XB32) speaker unit offers powerful sound and bass
- Line Light (XB22) / Multi-colour Line Light/ Strobe Flash
- Waterproof and dustproof (IP67 rated), Shockproof to withstand inevitable knocks, bumps and scrapes that come with everyday use
- SRS-XB22 - Up to 12 hours of battery life
- SRS-XB32 - Up to 24 hours of battery life
CLAW ANC7 Active Noise Cancelling Earphones launched in India for Rs. 3,990
Key Specs
- Frequency Range: 10 Hz-22,000 Hz
- Impedance: 32 Ohms
- Driver Unit: 13mm
- Noise Reduction: 28 dB
- Battery Life: 16 Hours (95 mAh)
- Charging Time: 50 Mins
- Weight: 22.8 g
Xiaomi Mi 9T
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP +13MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery
LG X6
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio FullVision display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera + 2MP + 5MP Super Wide Angle lens
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,500mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi AI Translator
Key Specs
- 4-inch 16:9 aspect ratio touch screen
- 2.0GHz 12nm multi-core processor
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage (WiFi) / 3GB RAM with 64GB storage (4G+WiFi)
- 5MP camera with 5cm macro, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G (Optional)
- Dual microphones, Loudspeaker
- 2200mAh battery with 25 days standby time
ASUS Vivobook 14
Key Specs
- Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop
- 14 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare NanoEdge Display
- Finger Print Sensor for Faster System Access
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
Asus Vivobook 15
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare NanoEdge Display
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS
- NVIDIA Geforce MX250 for High Graphics Performance
- Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
HONOR Pad 5
Key Specs
- 8-inch (1920 x 1200 pixels) Full HD display
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 Soc with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0(Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
- 8MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera with face unlock
- Dual Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support
- 4G LTE
- 5100mAh(Typ)/4980mAh(Min) battery
Honor Pad 5 (10.1-inch model)
Key Specs
- 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200 pixels) Full HD display
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor with ARM Mali-T830 MP2 GPU
- 3GB/4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- 8MP AF rear camera
- 2MP FF front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 5100mAh(Typ)/4980mAh(Min) battery
Amazfit Health Watch
Key Specs
- 1.28-inch (176 x 176 pixels) color display with tempered glass protection
- Huangshan No. 1 processor
- BioTracker PPG heart rate sensor, 6- axis low-power IMU, ECG sensor
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NB-loT
- Water resistant (3 ATM or 30 meters)
- 200mAh battery with up to 7 days of battery life
Amazfit Smart Watch 2
Key Specs
- 1.39-inch (454 X 454) AMOLED 326PPI screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.1GHz Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500
- 512MB LPDDR3 RAM, 4GB eMMC
- AMAZFIT OS with support for Android 4.4 or iOS10.0 and above
- Sports, Activity and Sleep tracking
- Low-power BioTracker PPG sensor, ECG monitor (ECG Edition only), Accelerometer, Geomagnetic sensor, Ambient light sensor
- Water and Dust resistant (IP68)
- 4G VoLTE (via eSIM)
- Speaker, microphone
- 420mAh lithium ion polymer battery
HTC U19e
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with HTC Sense
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera+ 20MP secondary camera
- 24MP front-facing camera + 2MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3930mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi Band 4
Key Specs
- 0.95-inch (120 x 240 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to 400 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass
- Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more
- Microphone for voice assistant (NFC Edition only)
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
- Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor
- 22.1g / 22.2g (NFC) ultra light body
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC (Optional)
- 135mAh / 125mAh (NFC) Li Ion polymer battery
HONOR 20i
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery