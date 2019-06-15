Week 24, 2019 Launch Roundup: From 8K Television To The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Here is a weekly tech launch roundup for the 24th week of 2019. This week, we have seen a lot of smartphone launches, including the most anticipated smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M40, the most affordable smartphone with a punch hole display design, and the Honor 20 series of smartphones are now official.

Other smartphones like the Lava Z62, Xiaomi Mi 9T which is a rebranded version of the Redmi K20 have been unveiled. In addition to these smartphones, companies like Sanyo, and Samsung have launched smart televisions with up to 8K resolution display.

Finally, there has been a lot of accessories launch in the 24th week of 2019 like the Bose Frames AR sunglasses, Sony SRS-XB22, Amazfit Health Watch, and the Xiaomi Mi Band 4. The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is the first Mi Band from Xiaomi with a colored OLED display.

Samsung Galaxy M40 launched in India for Rs. 19,990 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with fast charging HONOR 20 launched in India for Rs. 32,999 Key Specs

6.26-Inch FHD+ OLED Display

2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor

8GB RAM 256GB ROM

48MP + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

32MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

Fingerprint Sensor

4000 MAh Battery HONOR 20 Pro launched in India for Rs. 39,999 Key Specs 6.1-Inch FHD+ OLED Screen With A Notch

2.36GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 Processor

6GB RAM 128GB ROM

40MP + 8MP + 20MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

24MP Front Facing Camera

Single/Dual SIM

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2

FM Radio

USB Type-C

4000 MAh Battery Lava Z62 Key Specs

6-inch FullView IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) 16nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE83200 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM(Nano+Nano)

8MP rear camera with dual LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3380mAh battery Sanyo 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD Nebula series Key Specs

32-inch (1366 x 768) HD ready display, 60 hertz refresh rate, 800:1 contrast ratio, 280cd/m2 brightness, 178° viewing angle

43-inch (1920×1080) Full HD display, 60 hertz refresh rate, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 300cd/m2 brightness, 178° viewing angle

896MHz CA9 CPU, Mali-400 GPU

768MB RAM, 4GB eMMC storage

WiFi, 2 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, RJ-45, 3.5mm headphone output

8 x 2 Watts (32-inch) / 10 x 2 Watts (43-inch) Box speakers Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb goes on sale in India for Rs. 1,299 Key Specs

16 million colours

11 years long life

Mobile app control

10W brightness with 800 lumens

Adjustable colour temperature from 1700K to 6500K

E27 Base (B22 socket is not included in the package)

No bridge required, works with existing 2.4Ghz router set up

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant Sony SRS-XB22 & Sony SRS-XB32 portable Key Specs

Bluetooth 4.2, NFC

EXTRA BASS sound with LIVE SOUND mode

Sound effects with Party Booster

Boost your party with flashy lights

Dual 48mm (XB22) / 42mm (XB32) speaker unit offers powerful sound and bass

Line Light (XB22) / Multi-colour Line Light/ Strobe Flash

Waterproof and dustproof (IP67 rated), Shockproof to withstand inevitable knocks, bumps and scrapes that come with everyday use

SRS-XB22 - Up to 12 hours of battery life

SRS-XB32 - Up to 24 hours of battery life CLAW ANC7 Active Noise Cancelling Earphones launched in India for Rs. 3,990 Key Specs

Frequency Range: 10 Hz-22,000 Hz

Impedance: 32 Ohms

Driver Unit: 13mm

Noise Reduction: 28 dB

Battery Life: 16 Hours (95 mAh)

Charging Time: 50 Mins

Weight: 22.8 g Xiaomi Mi 9T Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP +13MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery LG X6 Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio FullVision display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + 2MP + 5MP Super Wide Angle lens

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3,500mAh battery Xiaomi Mi AI Translator Key Specs

4-inch 16:9 aspect ratio touch screen

2.0GHz 12nm multi-core processor

2GB RAM with 16GB storage (WiFi) / 3GB RAM with 64GB storage (4G+WiFi)

5MP camera with 5cm macro, f/2.2 aperture

4G (Optional)

Dual microphones, Loudspeaker

2200mAh battery with 25 days standby time ASUS Vivobook 14 Key Specs

Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop

14 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare NanoEdge Display

Finger Print Sensor for Faster System Access

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive Asus Vivobook 15 Key Specs

15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare NanoEdge Display

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 OS

NVIDIA Geforce MX250 for High Graphics Performance

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive HONOR Pad 5 Key Specs

8-inch (1920 x 1200 pixels) Full HD display

HiSilicon Kirin 710 Soc with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

3GB/4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0(Pie) with Magic UI 2.0

8MP rear camera

8MP front camera with face unlock

Dual Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support

4G LTE

5100mAh(Typ)/4980mAh(Min) battery Honor Pad 5 (10.1-inch model) Key Specs

10.1-inch (1920 x 1200 pixels) Full HD display

HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor with ARM Mali-T830 MP2 GPU

3GB/4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

8MP AF rear camera

2MP FF front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

5100mAh(Typ)/4980mAh(Min) battery Amazfit Health Watch Key Specs 1.28-inch (176 x 176 pixels) color display with tempered glass protection

Huangshan No. 1 processor

BioTracker PPG heart rate sensor, 6- axis low-power IMU, ECG sensor

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NB-loT

Water resistant (3 ATM or 30 meters)

200mAh battery with up to 7 days of battery life Amazfit Smart Watch 2 Key Specs

1.39-inch (454 X 454) AMOLED 326PPI screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.1GHz Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500

512MB LPDDR3 RAM, 4GB eMMC

AMAZFIT OS with support for Android 4.4 or iOS10.0 and above

Sports, Activity and Sleep tracking

Low-power BioTracker PPG sensor, ECG monitor (ECG Edition only), Accelerometer, Geomagnetic sensor, Ambient light sensor

Water and Dust resistant (IP68)

4G VoLTE (via eSIM)

Speaker, microphone

420mAh lithium ion polymer battery HTC U19e Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with HTC Sense

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera+ 20MP secondary camera

24MP front-facing camera + 2MP secondary camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3930mAh battery Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Key Specs

0.95-inch (120 x 240 pixels) AMOLED 24bit color touch screen display with up to 400 nits brightness, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass

Shows time, steps, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications from apps, calls and more

Microphone for voice assistant (NFC Edition only)

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder

Tri-axis Accelerometer + Tri-axis Gyro, Capacitive Wear Monitoring Sensor

22.1g / 22.2g (NFC) ultra light body

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC (Optional)

135mAh / 125mAh (NFC) Li Ion polymer battery HONOR 20i Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery