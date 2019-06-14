Lava Z62 Launched In India – Price, Specifications And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Lava, the domestic smartphone maker has announced the launch of a new smartphone called Lava Z62. Besides this, the company has also kicked off a new offer called 'Throw your TV away'. The lucky customers can get a chance to lay their hands on the Lava Z62 under this offer and all they need to do is just exchange their old TV for the same.

The Lava Z62 comes with the key highlights we have seen on other smartphones of late. It comes with a FullView display, a Google Assistant support and other key aspects. This smartphone is the sequel to the Lava Z61, which was launched back in July last year in the country.

Lava Z62 Price And Availability Details

The latest Lava smartphone is priced at Rs. 6,060. The device arrives in just one storage configuration - 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. And, it is yet to be made available for buyers. The Lava Z62 has been launched in two color options - Space Blue and Midnight Blue.

Talking about the 'Throw your TV away' offer, interested buyers can get rid of their old TV and win this new Lava phone. The registration for the same will debut on June 18 at 10 AM and it will be available on a first come first serve basis until there is enough stock.

Lava Z62 Specifications

Detailing on specifications, the Laval Z62 bestows a 6-inch FullView IPS 2.5D curved glass display. Under its hood, the device employs a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC based on the 16nm process coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Running Android 9 Pie, this smartphone flaunts an 8MP single rear camera sensor with dual LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera with a dedicated selfie flash and modes such as Pro mode, AI Photo Studio and more. Also, there is support for OTG and Face Unlock. The connectivity aspects include Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, Wi-Fi and 4G VoLTE. There is support for dual SIM and a microSD card slot as well. The smartphone is fueled by a 3380mAh battery operating under its hood.

What Do We Think About Lava Z62?

It is good to see the domestic brand come up with smartphones every now and then. Given that the Chinese smartphone brands have forayed into the country and made it highly competitive for the others in the country, the new Lava smartphone priced at around Rs. 6,000 misses out some aspects. Especially, it has thick bezels and an even thicker chin that might make it dated.