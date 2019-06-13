Just In
Flipkart World Cup Mania: Buying Your Dream Smart TV Is Now Affordable
2019 Cricket World Cup has begun, where, 10 international cricket teams, including India are competing against one another for the world cup trophy in a 50 over cricket tournament. At the right time, Flipkart has come up with a smart-television sale, the Flipkart World Cup Mania from June 13 to June 16.
Under the Flipkart World Cup Mania, the company is offering irresistible offers on smart televisions from different brands like Xiaomi, VU, MarQ, LG, and iFFALCON. Using these smart televisions, one can watch live cricket in high-resolution, using services like Hotstar and Star Cricket.
Here is the list of smart televisions available under the Flipkart World Cup Mania, which offers immense value for money proposition, especially with the offers and deals listed on Flipkart World Cup Mania.
9% off on Mi 4A Pro
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output : Rich, powerful sound
- 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
6% off on Vu Ultra Smart 123cm (49 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
- Netflix-Amazon Prime-YouTube with Hot-key on Remote, Upscaled Picture & Sound
20% off on Mi 4X Pro
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
17% off on Vu Pixelight Ultra HD (4K)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 24 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
- Netflix-Amazon Prime-YouTube with Hot-key on Remote, Upscaled Picture & Sound
40% off on MarQ by Flipkart 140cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output : Rich, powerful sound
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
24% off on LG 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 50 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
- 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives
41% off on iFFALCON by TCL 163.82cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 16 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 4 x HDMI : Plug in lots of devices at once
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
42% off on Samsung NU6100 55 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
- 1 x USB : Get content from USB drives
26% off on Sony 108cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
- 50 Hz
- 2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
31% off on Vu Premium Android 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 24 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
12% off on Mi LED Smart TV 4 Pro 138.8 cm (55)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 16 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device