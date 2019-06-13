Flipkart World Cup Mania: Buying Your Dream Smart TV Is Now Affordable Features oi-Harish Kumar

2019 Cricket World Cup has begun, where, 10 international cricket teams, including India are competing against one another for the world cup trophy in a 50 over cricket tournament. At the right time, Flipkart has come up with a smart-television sale, the Flipkart World Cup Mania from June 13 to June 16.

Under the Flipkart World Cup Mania, the company is offering irresistible offers on smart televisions from different brands like Xiaomi, VU, MarQ, LG, and iFFALCON. Using these smart televisions, one can watch live cricket in high-resolution, using services like Hotstar and Star Cricket.

Here is the list of smart televisions available under the Flipkart World Cup Mania, which offers immense value for money proposition, especially with the offers and deals listed on Flipkart World Cup Mania.

9% off on Mi 4A Pro

Key Specs 20 W Speaker Output : Rich, powerful sound

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device 6% off on Vu Ultra Smart 123cm (49 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV

Key Specs 20 W Speaker Output

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

Netflix-Amazon Prime-YouTube with Hot-key on Remote, Upscaled Picture & Sound 20% off on Mi 4X Pro

Key Specs 20 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device 17% off on Vu Pixelight Ultra HD (4K)

Key Specs 24 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

Netflix-Amazon Prime-YouTube with Hot-key on Remote, Upscaled Picture & Sound 40% off on MarQ by Flipkart 140cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Key Specs 20 W Speaker Output : Rich, powerful sound

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device 24% off on LG 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K)

Key Specs 20 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

50 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives 41% off on iFFALCON by TCL 163.82cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K)

Key Specs 16 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

4 x HDMI : Plug in lots of devices at once

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device 42% off on Samsung NU6100 55 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Key Specs 20 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

1 x USB : Get content from USB drives 26% off on Sony 108cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart TV

Key Specs 20 W Speaker Output

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

50 Hz

2 x HDMI : For set top box and consoles

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device 31% off on Vu Premium Android 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD

Key Specs 24 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device 12% off on Mi LED Smart TV 4 Pro 138.8 cm (55)

Key Specs 16 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device