Amazon Apple Day Sale Offers – Discounts On iPhone XR, iPhone 6S, iPad Pro And More

If you are in plans to upgrade to an iPhone or any other Apple device, then you shouldn't miss out on the sale that is happened right now on Amazon India. Well, for a period of five days from June 10 to June 14, the online retailer is hosting the Apple Days sale for the Apple fanboys in India.

During this sale, the online retailer is providing attractive discounts and offers across product categories including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, MacBook and accessories from the company. Notably, you can get massive exchange discounts, no cost EMI payment options and exclusive offers on using an HDFC credit or debit card for the purchase.

Well, we say accessories as there are discounts on headphones and earphones from Beats, leather cases, lighting docks, and more from the company during the Apple sale. Take a look at the offers you can avail on Apple products until June 14 from here.

25% off on Apple iPhone X Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch

Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery 23% off on Apple iPhone XR Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP rear

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery 3% off on Apple iPhone 6S Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

Force Touch Technology

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

1715 MAh Battery 4% off on Apple iPad Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

9.7-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP camera with 1080p video and 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera

802.11ac Wi-Fi with MIMO

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Two speaker audio 5% off on iPad Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication

12-megapixel back camera, 7-megapixel TrueDepth front camera

Four speaker audio with wider stereo sound

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life 13% off on Apple Watch 4 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Over 30% Larger Display

Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback

Electrical and Optical Heart Rate Sensors

50% Louder Speaker and Built-in GPS

Improved Accelerometer and Gyroscope for Fall Detection

S4 with 64-bit Dual Core Processor

watchOS 5

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Fitness & Outdoor 14% off on Apple Watch 3 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

GPS and Altimeter

Swimproof

Voice Based Siri

3 Activity Rings Tracking - Move, Exercise, Stand

Smart Coaching

Activity Sharing and Achievements

Heart Rate Monitor

Breathe App

Notifications

Touchscreen

Notifier, Fitness & Outdoor 5% off on Apple iPhone 7 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

4.7-inch Retina HD display

IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

12MP camera and 4K video

7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

Touch ID for secure authentication

A10 Fusion chip

iOS 12 with Screen Time, Group FaceTime, and even faster performance. 22% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5-inch Retina HD display

IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

12MP dual cameras with OIS, Portrait mode, and 4K video

7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

Touch ID for secure authentication

A10 Fusion chip

iOS 12 with Screen Time, Group FaceTime, and even faster performance