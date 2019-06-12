Just In
Amazon Apple Day Sale Offers – Discounts On iPhone XR, iPhone 6S, iPad Pro And More
If you are in plans to upgrade to an iPhone or any other Apple device, then you shouldn't miss out on the sale that is happened right now on Amazon India. Well, for a period of five days from June 10 to June 14, the online retailer is hosting the Apple Days sale for the Apple fanboys in India.
During this sale, the online retailer is providing attractive discounts and offers across product categories including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, MacBook and accessories from the company. Notably, you can get massive exchange discounts, no cost EMI payment options and exclusive offers on using an HDFC credit or debit card for the purchase.
Well, we say accessories as there are discounts on headphones and earphones from Beats, leather cases, lighting docks, and more from the company during the Apple sale. Take a look at the offers you can avail on Apple products until June 14 from here.
25% off on Apple iPhone X
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
23% off on Apple iPhone XR
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP rear
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
3% off on Apple iPhone 6S
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
4% off on Apple iPad
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 9.7-inch Retina display
- A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- 8MP camera with 1080p video and 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi with MIMO
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- Two speaker audio
5% off on iPad Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color
- A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- Face ID for secure authentication
- 12-megapixel back camera, 7-megapixel TrueDepth front camera
- Four speaker audio with wider stereo sound
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
13% off on Apple Watch 4
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Over 30% Larger Display
- Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback
- Electrical and Optical Heart Rate Sensors
- 50% Louder Speaker and Built-in GPS
- Improved Accelerometer and Gyroscope for Fall Detection
- S4 with 64-bit Dual Core Processor
- watchOS 5
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
14% off on Apple Watch 3
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- GPS and Altimeter
- Swimproof
- Voice Based Siri
- 3 Activity Rings Tracking - Move, Exercise, Stand
- Smart Coaching
- Activity Sharing and Achievements
- Heart Rate Monitor
- Breathe App
- Notifications
- Touchscreen
- Notifier, Fitness & Outdoor
5% off on Apple iPhone 7
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch Retina HD display
- IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)
- 12MP camera and 4K video
- 7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash
- Touch ID for secure authentication
- A10 Fusion chip
- iOS 12 with Screen Time, Group FaceTime, and even faster performance.
22% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch Retina HD display
- IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)
- 12MP dual cameras with OIS, Portrait mode, and 4K video
- 7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash
- Touch ID for secure authentication
- A10 Fusion chip
- iOS 12 with Screen Time, Group FaceTime, and even faster performance