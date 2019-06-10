Amazon Fab Phone Fest: Your Favorite Smartphone Just Got Cheaper Features oi-Harish Kumar

Under the Amazon Fab Phone banner, Amazon is offering a ton of deals and price cuts on some of the best selling smartphones of 2019. This could be the right time to buy your next smartphone and avail up to 40% on select smartphones from the premium smartphone makers like Samsung and Apple.

Phones like OnePlus 6T and the iPhone XR are now available at an unbeatable price for a limited time. The iPhone XR is currently the most affordable iPhone with Face ID, whereas, the OnePlus 6T is the most affordable OnePlus smartphone available in India for Just Rs. 27,999.

Similarly, smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M30 and the Galaxy A50 are also under offer for the first time. Have a look at the complete range of smartphones that are now cheaper with up to 40% off compared to the launch price.

Key Specs

6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera + secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 MP + 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 8MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Key Specs

6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

Key Specs

6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, AIS, TOF 3D secondary camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery