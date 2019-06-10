Just In
Amazon Fab Phone Fest: Your Favorite Smartphone Just Got Cheaper
Under the Amazon Fab Phone banner, Amazon is offering a ton of deals and price cuts on some of the best selling smartphones of 2019. This could be the right time to buy your next smartphone and avail up to 40% on select smartphones from the premium smartphone makers like Samsung and Apple.
Phones like OnePlus 6T and the iPhone XR are now available at an unbeatable price for a limited time. The iPhone XR is currently the most affordable iPhone with Face ID, whereas, the OnePlus 6T is the most affordable OnePlus smartphone available in India for Just Rs. 27,999.
Similarly, smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M30 and the Galaxy A50 are also under offer for the first time. Have a look at the complete range of smartphones that are now cheaper with up to 40% off compared to the launch price.
33% off on OnePlus 6T
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
23% off on iPhone XR
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
9% off on Samsung Galaxy M30
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
18% off on Vivo V15 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48 MP + 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
28% off on Oppo F11 PRO
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
16% OFF on Samsung Galaxy S10
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3400 MAh Battery
12% off on Samsung Galaxy A50
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
34% off on Nokia 8.1
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery
11% off on Huawei P30 Lite
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
16% off on Huawei View 20
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, AIS, TOF 3D secondary camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery