Flipkart Knock Out Offers (June 10 to 14) – Honor 9i, Redmi Note 7S, Oppo K1, Poco F1 And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart has come up with a new offer called Knock Out Sale. During the Flipkart sale for five days from June 10 and June 14, you can avail exciting offers. There are discounts on smartphones from Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Honor, Vivo and Oppo letting you purchase these phones at the lowest price ever.

You will also get many other deals such as mobile protection at low pricing. Well, the complete mobile protection plan from Flipkart is priced starting Rs. 99 and this cost depends on the model. Besides protecting your device, there are other offers such as exchange discount, BuyBack Guarantee Policy from the e-commerce portal and no cost EMI payment options starting from Rs. 499 per month.

Notably, during the sale, you will be able to get your hands on the latest launches such as the Redmi Go upgraded variant with 16GB storage space and the newly launched Oppo Reno 10x Zoom along with exchange offer. If you are interested in this sale, then you can check out the best deals available from here.