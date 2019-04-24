ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Best Xiaomi smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 20,000

    By
    |

    Are you looking for Xiaomi devices under a category of INR 20K? If yes, then follow our list below. The list comprises all old and the latest inclusions from Xiaomi, which come with all the best-in-class features. Some of the known devices that you can find from the list include- Poco F1, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Go, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, and more.

    Best Xiaomi smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 20,000

     

    These handsets come with a durable build, powerful performance, amazing battery life, and some of them use a tweaked version of the latest UI. Some handsets in the list feature quick charging 4.0 technology, making your battery full in very less time.

    These devices also feature improved display quality which provides amazing cinematic viewing experience. Plus, these phones can be obtained from a couple of portals at much attractive deals and discounts. As per the latest report, portals like Amazon and Flipkart is currently running certain schemes- by following which you can seek additional best offers on these handsets.

    Poco F1

    Best Price of Poco F1
    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G+ VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IR Sensor
    • USB Type-C
    • 4000mAh Battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
    • 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • Infrared Sensor
    • 4000mAh Battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Go

    Best Price of Redmi Go
    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720pixels) HD 16:9 display with 380 nits brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC Color Gamut
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 1GB RAM
    • 8GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
    • 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • Infrared Sensor
    • 4000mAh Battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IR Sensor
    • USB Type-C
    • 4000mAh Battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Y3

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y3
    Key specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 1.25um pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, secondary 2MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Xiaomi Redmi 7

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 7
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 13:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue