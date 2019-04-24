TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Chakravyuh — How Indian Agencies Kept A Check On The Growth Of The Islamic State
- IPL 2019: Highlights — CSK Beat SRH By 6 Wickets
- Xiaomi Redmi Y3 32 MP Selfie Cam Launch — Watch The Live Stream Here
- Bajaj Pulsar 180F ABS Price Revealed
- CONFIRMED! Salman's Tere Naam To Get A Sequel
- Six Ways to Ensure Good Deal on Personal Loan Interest Rate
- 10 Tips To Prevent Asthma Attacks
- Rourkela: A Weekend Getaway
Best Xiaomi smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 20,000
Are you looking for Xiaomi devices under a category of INR 20K? If yes, then follow our list below. The list comprises all old and the latest inclusions from Xiaomi, which come with all the best-in-class features. Some of the known devices that you can find from the list include- Poco F1, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Go, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, and more.
These handsets come with a durable build, powerful performance, amazing battery life, and some of them use a tweaked version of the latest UI. Some handsets in the list feature quick charging 4.0 technology, making your battery full in very less time.
These devices also feature improved display quality which provides amazing cinematic viewing experience. Plus, these phones can be obtained from a couple of portals at much attractive deals and discounts. As per the latest report, portals like Amazon and Flipkart is currently running certain schemes- by following which you can seek additional best offers on these handsets.
Poco F1
Best Price of Poco F1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Key Specs
- 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IR Sensor
- USB Type-C
- 4000mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.84-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Infrared Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Go
Best Price of Redmi Go
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720pixels) HD 16:9 display with 380 nits brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC Color Gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.84-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Infrared Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IR Sensor
- USB Type-C
- 4000mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y3
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y3
Key specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 1.25um pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, secondary 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 7
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 7
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery