Best Xiaomi smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 20,000

Are you looking for Xiaomi devices under a category of INR 20K? If yes, then follow our list below. The list comprises all old and the latest inclusions from Xiaomi, which come with all the best-in-class features. Some of the known devices that you can find from the list include- Poco F1, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Go, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, and more.

These handsets come with a durable build, powerful performance, amazing battery life, and some of them use a tweaked version of the latest UI. Some handsets in the list feature quick charging 4.0 technology, making your battery full in very less time.

These devices also feature improved display quality which provides amazing cinematic viewing experience. Plus, these phones can be obtained from a couple of portals at much attractive deals and discounts. As per the latest report, portals like Amazon and Flipkart is currently running certain schemes- by following which you can seek additional best offers on these handsets.

Poco F1 Best Price of Poco F1

Key Specs 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Key Specs 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Key Specs 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Key Specs 5.84-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint Sensor

Infrared Sensor

4000mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Go Best Price of Redmi Go

Key Specs 5-inch (1280 x 720pixels) HD 16:9 display with 380 nits brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC Color Gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

Key Specs 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Key specs 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 1.25um pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, secondary 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi 7 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 7

Key Specs 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery