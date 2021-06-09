Just In
List Of Best True Wireless Earbuds Under Rs. 1,000
Of late, true wireless earbuds are a rage and many smartphone users prefer these accessories for various reasons. Some of these earbuds are highly popular and have been the best pick of buyers as these come with the great build quality, impressive audio quality, long-lasting battery life, and comfortable fit.
Most of these earphones come with an IP rating that makes them splash and swear resistant, thereby letting users wear them during workouts. If you want to upgrade to the best true wireless earbuds without spending a lot of money on the same, then you can check out the list of such products priced under Rs. 1,000 from here.
Truke Fit Pro Bluetooth Headset
Truke Fit Pro Bluetooth Headset is one of the best true wireless earbuds that is affordable. You can get it at Rs. 798.
PTron Basspods 581 Bluetooth Headset
Priced at Rs. 899, PTron Basspods 581 Bluetooth Headset is an attractive offering that is available for users who want a performing TWS headset.
WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds with Magnetic Charging Case IPX5
WeCool has launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds with a magnetic case. Well, the WeCool Moonwalk Mini Earbuds with Magnetic Charging Case IPX5 is up for sale for Rs. 799.
PTron Basspods 481 Bluetooth Headset
Are you looking for a budget true wireless earbuds? Check out the PTron Basspods 481 Bluetooth Headset, which is priced at Rs. 799.
WeCool Moonwalk M1 True Wireless Earbuds (TWS) IPX 5
WeCool Moonwalk M1 True Wireless Earbuds (TWS) IPX 5 priced at Rs. 899 is another pair of wireless earbuds from the company.
pTron Bassbuds Plus True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones
Priced at Rs. 999, the pTron Bassbuds Plus True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones is one of the best-selling TWS earbuds that is available in the market.
MARVIK Boom Boom Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Earbuds
MARVIK Boom Boom Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Earbuds is a pair of truly wireless earbuds that is priced at Rs. 499.
Nu Republic Rush X3 True Wireless Earbuds (TWS) BT V5.0
Interested in buying the Nu Republic Rush X3 True Wireless Earbuds (TWS) BT V5.0? Well, you can get it for Rs. 573.
